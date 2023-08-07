Tyrese Expresses Concern Over Doja Cat’s Latest “Thirst Trap” Pic On IG

Tyrese says that he’s praying Doja Cat is able to find a “better self,” after she shared a concerning new selfie on Instagram, Sunday. The post features Doja with pink hair and acne on her forehead. It’s captioned, “thirst trap,” with a kissing emoji.

“I don’t think this is funny at all,” Tyrese commented on the post. “l just hope and pray that somebody who loves her shows up for her to love her from where she is and try and love her into a better self.” Despite several other concerned comments, many fans did come to Doja’s defense. One wrote: “Y’all are so boring… I bet you all posted ‘free Britney’ but can’t handle a bit of goofiness.. Ofc Doja is cr*zy when she isn’t giving you a semi 24/7.” Another added: “How Supposedly everyone hate her but she get half a million likes in 30min ? Make it make sense.”

US rapper Doja Cat arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Instagram post comes just days after the release of Doja’s latest music video, “Paint The Town Red.” The piece is themed around various satanic images. “Yeah, bitch, I said what I said / I’d rather be famous instead / I let all that get to my head / I don’t care, I paint the town red,” she raps on the song.

Doja previously faced backlash on social media after calling out her fanbase. While deriding the nickname, “kittenz,” Doja wrote to her audience: “I don’t cause I don’t even know y’all. Nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother bitch you sound like a cr*zy person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

All the drama comes ahead of the release of Doja’s next studio album, which she’s been teasing for over a year by this point. She has still yet to provide concrete details about the album’s title nor its release date.

