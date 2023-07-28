Doja Cat’s New Single “Paint The Town Red” Available For Pre-Save Now

The second taste of Doja Cat’s new era could be coming very soon. For weeks she’s been frequently using the red blood droplet emoji and working the color into her visual aesthetic. Now, fans know why as she announced the single “Paint The Town Red.” The track doesn’t have an official release date yet but it’s expected very soon. Doja herself actually who played the song in its entirety for fans during an Instagram Live video last week. The positive reception it’s received from fans that heard it has many extra pumped for the track to be released.

“Paint The Town Red” follows another new single Doja Cat released a few weeks ago called “Attention.” The song debuted inside the top 40 on the Hot 100 and has racked up an impressive 50 million Spotify streams since being released. The accompanying music video has racked up an impressive 14 million views of its own. Both tracks follow a remix she released with SZA earlier this year. The pair teamed up for a new version of SZA’s hit song “Kill Bill.” The extra streams helped lift the song all the way up to number one on the Hot 100, interrupting the month-long reign of Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.”

Doja Cat Pre-Save Drops

Doja Cat’s new single ‘Paint The Town Red’ is now available to pre-save on her website. pic.twitter.com/ljqHiFhDi4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 28, 2023

The waters around Doja Cat have been VERY hot recently. Some fans took issue when the singer and rapper started to make public appearances with fellow artist J. Cyrus, adding some legitimacy to dating rumors surrounding the pair. That seemed problematic to fans since Cyrus has a history of allegations of sexual assault and unwanted advances. Doja seemed to respond to the situation by blocking anyone who expressed issue with it.

She found herself in even more hot water when she started beefing with fans online over the name of her stans. Doja Cat fans have long called themselves “Kittens” a name Doja herself took issue with in recent posts. As she took it even further harassing fans online some of the biggest and most notable stan pages closed down. She also lost over 200k Instagram followers in the aftermath of the arguments. What do you think of Doja Cat gearing up to release her new single “Paint The Town Red”? Let us know in the comment section below.

