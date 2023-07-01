Doja Cat Discusses How Her New Projects Will Be “Very Different” From Her Past Work

Doja Cat says that she’s done releasing music that is “palatable, marketable, and sellable.” She discussed the direction of her career during a new interview with V Magazine ahead of the release of her next studio album.

“I do not consider myself a rock star,” she told the outlet. “I have made pop music. I’m currently making rap, soul, and R&B music with jazz elements. But this is a representation of how I feel. When I wear black, when I wear metal, or very scantily clad outfits, it’s all a representation of how angry, liberated, and sexual I am.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Doja has been hinting at a shift in musical direction for months at this point. Back in May, she wrote on Twitter that her prior albums were mere “cash grabs” and that she’d be moving away from pop music going forward. She explained to V Magazine: “I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release. I have been making music that is palatable, marketable, and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am. Now I am making music that allows me to express the way I feel about the world around me.”

“These upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that,” she concluded. “I do not care if people are not … Success is realizing that happiness is a possibility and sadness is temporary”.

Doja has yet to confirm an official title nor a release date for her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, although she stated that it will be releasing in 2023. She dropped the first single from the project, “Attention,” back in June. She’ll be embarking on The Scarlet Tour, later this year, promotion of the album.

