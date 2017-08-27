v magazine
- MusicDoja Cat Discusses How Her New Projects Will Be "Very Different" From Her Past WorkDoja Cat says that her new music will not be focused on being "palatable, marketable, and sellable."By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Tells Doja Cat Cat She's On Her Way To Becoming The Next Britney SpearsThe TDE singer interviewed Doja for "V Magazine" & told the "Hot Pink" artist, "You're exactly who I needed when I was in high school [&] college."By Erika Marie
- MusicBillie Eilish Credits Being Stubborn For Her Success: "My Best Quality & My Worst"Billie Eilish knows what she wants. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLizzo Details Three Things She Loves Most About Herself: Body, Blackness & Intelligence"I am still here, and I still rise."By Chantilly Post
- MusicJorja Smith Covers V MagazineThe issue hits stands August 30th.By Trevor Smith
- EntertainmentKourtney Kardashian Gets Naked For New "V Magazine" SpreadThe oldest Kardashian daughter is giving the public an eyeful. By David Saric
- MusicSZA Covers "V Magazine" & Talks Being Sensitive, Staying Grounded & Growing UpSZA spills the beans on growing up and who she is now.By Chantilly Post
- MusicMariah Carey Says She's Been "Screwed" Out Of Grammys, Calls Her Current Wins "Cute"Mariah Carey doesn't care about her Grammy snubs. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Does New NSFW Topless Photo ShootKylie Jenner bares it all.By Matt F