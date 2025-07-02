Doja Cat Looks Completely Unrecognizable As July's "V" Magazine Cover Star

BY Devin Morton 414 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
doja-cat-v-magazine-cover-hip-hop-news
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Doja Cat attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Doja Cat sat down with "V" Magazine to discuss her upcoming fourth studio album, the coincidentally named "Vie."

Doja Cat is one of the cover stars for edition #155 of V Magazine. The long-running fashion magazine, which publishes on a bimonthly schedule, has featured some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and Janet Jackson. Doja can now place her name among V's cover stars.

The cover features Doja Cat in completely new glam, with Doja donning a pink wig, winged eyeliner, and a red lip that was penciled in for added effect. She also wore a mesh and paillettes dress from Dolce & Gabbana to complete the look.

The new look was part of V's Fellini Underground series, a tribute to Frederico Fellini and New York City's nightlife scene. It is a collaborative effort between photographer Steven Klein, fashion director Nicola Formichetti, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and hairstylist Akki. Doja will not be the lone cover star. Models Amelia Gray, Delilah Belle, and Daiane Sodre will be the other featured personalities.

Elsewhere in the cover story, Doja Cat detailed her upcoming fourth album, Vie. She explained that she's going back to her pop stylings (with a retro sheen), recognizing that there's hypocrisy in returning to pop music after saying she didn't want to do it anymore. “What I want to avoid is that little monster that just wants success,” she said later in the interview. “I want to focus more on: how does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here? Do I need to recut this verse? It’s how things sound that makes the music worth listening to. I would not be an artist if I didn’t care, right?”

Read More: Diddy Found Not Guilty Of Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Cassie, Convicted On Lesser Charges

Doja Cat New Album

Doja Cat made headlines last month after her placement on Complex's list of the greatest LA rappers of all time. Her inclusion on the list sparked debate about what her music should be classified as, considering she does rap but is largely a pop artist. She also made headlines following a viral fan interaction where the fan in question gave her his shirt and made her uncomfortable. She took to X after the fact to rip into the fan, saying she threw out the "musty a**" shirt he gave her.

Vie has not received an official release date yet, but a new magazine cover suggests it may not be long before her fourth album is available. She will perform during halftime of the FIFA Club World Cup finals on July 13, alongside J Balvin and Tems.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Balenciaga : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Music Doja Cat Creeps Fans Out With IG Video Ahead Of New Album 2.0K
2023 The Prince's Trust Gala Streetwear Doja Cat Flaunts Her Figure In Clear Saran Wrap-Inspired Outfit 8.1K
Brian Stukes/Getty Images Streetwear Wiz Khalifa On Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Look: “Too Fire” 5.7K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Doja Cat Album Leaks Aren't Phasing Singer, She Names Pitbull In Her Big 3 Rappers 1422