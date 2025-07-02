Doja Cat Looks Completely Unrecognizable As July's "V" Magazine Cover Star

Doja Cat is one of the cover stars for edition #155 of V Magazine. The long-running fashion magazine, which publishes on a bimonthly schedule, has featured some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and Janet Jackson. Doja can now place her name among V's cover stars.

The cover features Doja Cat in completely new glam, with Doja donning a pink wig, winged eyeliner, and a red lip that was penciled in for added effect. She also wore a mesh and paillettes dress from Dolce & Gabbana to complete the look.

The new look was part of V's Fellini Underground series, a tribute to Frederico Fellini and New York City's nightlife scene. It is a collaborative effort between photographer Steven Klein, fashion director Nicola Formichetti, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and hairstylist Akki. Doja will not be the lone cover star. Models Amelia Gray, Delilah Belle, and Daiane Sodre will be the other featured personalities.

Elsewhere in the cover story, Doja Cat detailed her upcoming fourth album, Vie. She explained that she's going back to her pop stylings (with a retro sheen), recognizing that there's hypocrisy in returning to pop music after saying she didn't want to do it anymore. “What I want to avoid is that little monster that just wants success,” she said later in the interview. “I want to focus more on: how does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here? Do I need to recut this verse? It’s how things sound that makes the music worth listening to. I would not be an artist if I didn’t care, right?”

Doja Cat New Album

Doja Cat made headlines last month after her placement on Complex's list of the greatest LA rappers of all time. Her inclusion on the list sparked debate about what her music should be classified as, considering she does rap but is largely a pop artist. She also made headlines following a viral fan interaction where the fan in question gave her his shirt and made her uncomfortable. She took to X after the fact to rip into the fan, saying she threw out the "musty a**" shirt he gave her.