Doja Cat Expertly Claps Back At Fan Breast-Shaming Her

BY Cole Blake
Syndication: Desert Sun
Doja Cat performs her headlining set on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Doja Cat also went viral on social media for mocking Sydney Sweeney’s controversial new ad for American Eagle.

Doja Cat fired back at a fan commenting on one of her recent livestreams after they complained about how much skin she was showing. "Too much f*cking boobs," the user wrote as Doja wore a black tank top.

"Is it hard for you? Is it difficult to sit there and watch me exist?" Doja said in response, as caught by AllHipHop. "Are you scared of what you’re feeling? Are you scared of how I make you feel? I can’t believe people get mad at boobs. You’re here because this is where you wanted to be.”

When one user shared a clip of Doja's remarks on YouTube, fans were loving the energy. "Dude she is hilarious & so beautiful without even trying- now that’s talent!" one user wrote. Another commented: "She funny af."

The clap-back wasn't the only reason Doja made headlines for her antics on social media, this week. She also went viral for trolling Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle ad. The campaign used a play on the words “genes” and “jeans.”

“Genes are inherited from parents to children… My jeans are blue,” Doja mimicked in a goofy voice. As some users on X (formerly Twitter) complained about her video, she fired back: “I should always talk and I will continue to.”

Doja Cat New Album "Vie"

The online antics come as Doja Cat is still working on her upcoming fifth studio album, Vie. She recently told V Magazine that fans can expect a fall release for the project, which will arrive at least two years after her previous effort, Scarlet.

Stylistically, she says she's going in a more pop-driven direction sonically. “What I want to avoid is that little monster that just wants success,” she told V Magazine. “I want to focus more on: how does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here? Do I need to recut this verse? It’s how things sound that makes the music worth listening to. I would not be an artist if I didn’t care, right?”

