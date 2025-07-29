Doja Cat Mocks Controversial Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad In Latest TikTok Video

Actress Sydney Sweeney has come under fire for a new advertisement campaign with American Eagle that many have interpreted as having racist undertones. The spot in question focuses on Sweeney talking about her biological makeup. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color [...] my jeans are blue," she says in the ad. Doja Cat took to TikTok to make fun of the ad.

In her post, Doja says Sydney Sweeney's lines verbatim, but with a country accent. Critics have labeled the campaign tone-deaf at best and Nazi propaganda at worst. They argue that the language of “good genes,” combined with Sweeney being a woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, is very reminiscent of eugenicist rhetoric that certain groups use to peddle the idea of "racial purity."

Doja Cat using the exaggerated country accent is a bit symbolic, considering the history of racism in the United States. It is not hard to see why some saw the campaign as more of a dog whistle than coincidence.

Doja Cat Sydney Sweeney Ad

American Eagle has continued on with their Sydney Sweeney-based ad campaign, but they have removed the "good jeans" quote from their latest posts. Despite the controversy, the campaign comes with a bit of a charitable twist on things. AE confirmed that they will donate 100% of the proceeds from the "Sydney Jean" to the Crisis Text Line. The Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that offers around the clock (and fully confidential) mental health support to anyone in need.