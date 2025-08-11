Machine Gun Kelly addressed rumors that he and Sydney Sweeney are an item during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, on Sunday night. On the show, Andy Cohen peppered him with fan questions, one of which came from Kyle P, who asked about the drama. Kelly clapped back: "Shut up, dude."

The rumors stem from the grand opening of Las Vegas’ Palm Tree Beach Club on May 3, where Kelly and Sweeney were spotted chatting. They posed for a picture together a the event. Sweeney also starred in MGK’s 2021 film Downfalls High with Mod Sun.

Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino, but the two called off the wedding in March. Kelly, on the other hand, was previously engaged to Megan Fox, with whom he shares one child. The two called off that marriage in 2024. It appears that both Sweeney and Kelly are still single.

Sydney Sweeney American Eagle

The rumors about Machine Gun Kelly aren't the only reason Sydney Sweeney's been in the headlines as of late. Her recent campaign for American Eagle has been going viral for weeks at this point. It features the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," making a play on the words "genes" and "jeans." In turn, some critics have slammed it for allegedly promoting eugenics and white supremacy.

American Eagle addressed the backlash in a statement on social media. "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story," the post read. "We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."