Megyn Kelly Labels Beyonce "Artificial" In Scathing Comparison To Sydney Sweeney

BY Cole Blake 380 Views
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Beyoncé Knowles / Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim shirt, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney has been going viral on social media for her recent controversial campaign for American Eagle.

Megyn Kelly is going viral on social media for her scathing criticism of Beyoncé's campaign with Levi's. Responding to a new photo of the iconic singer on X (formerly Twitter), Kelly wrote that she appears "artificial" and "enhanced" compared to Sydney Sweeney in her recent American Eagle advertisements.

"This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad," she wrote, as caught by AllHipHop. "Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce. Everything - from her image to her fame to her success to her look below - is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard."

Expectedly, Kelly has been coming under fire in response to the post. She got into an exchange with Jon Favreau of Pod Save America after he quote-tweeted the remarks and wrote: "I’d bet most normal people think both ads are just companies trying to sell products by featuring famous, beautiful women. But there are also these people."

Kelly then clapped back: "Typical leftist dishonesty - acting like conservatives started this fight and how petty we are to be commenting on a woman in a jeans ad. Now what got us here again?"

Read More: Doja Cat Mocks Controversial Sydney Sweeney American Eagle Ad In Latest TikTok Video

Donald Trump Sydney Sweeney

The American Eagle ad has been marred with controversy due to its play on the words "genes" and "jeans." Some critics have accused it of allegedly promoting eugenics and white supremacy.

The drama became so viral that even President Donald Trump weighed in on Truth Social. "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get ‘em Sydney! On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!" he wrote in part.

American Eagle addressed the backlash in a statement on social media, last week. "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story," the post read. "We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Read More: Donald Trump Defends Sydney Sweeney Amid American Eagle Drama

