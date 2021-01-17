sydney sweeney
- Pop CultureSydney Sweeney Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?Explore the intriguing journey of Sydney Sweeney, her rise to fame, and her career milestones that shaped her financial success.By Rain Adams
- TVSydney Sweeney Recalls Her Dad & Grandfather's Reaction To "Euphoria"Sydney Sweeney says that her father and grandfather both walked out of the room when they saw her performance in "Euphoria."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsSocial Media Roasts Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell Rom ComTwitter doesn't love this pairingBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSydney Sweeney Addresses Backlash To Pics From Mother’s BirthdaySydney Sweeney has defended her mother's recent birthday celebration and called backlash to the event, "wild."By Cole Blake
- TVSydney Sweeney Says She Can't Afford A 6-Month Break Despite "Euphoria" SuccessSydney Sweeney says that she doesn't have the income to take a 6-month break from acting despite the success of "Euphoria."By Cole Blake
- SportsSydney Sweeney Trolls Red Sox After Historic 28-5 Loss: "Should've Put Me In"After throwing out the first pitch for the Red Sox-Blue Jays game on Friday, Sydney Sweeney joked that she should've been on the field after Boston suffered a historic loss.By Cole Blake
- TVSydney Sweeney Reflects On Whether She Feels Typecast After "Euphoria"Sydney Sweeney discusses being typecast after starring as Cassie on HBO's hit series, "Euphoria."By Cole Blake
- TVSydney Sweeney On Her Grandparents' Reaction To Her "Euphoria" Nudity: "Best Tits In Hollywood"Sydney Sweeney revealed how her grandparents reacted to seeing her nude scenes in "Euphoria."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHalsey Will Make Her Acting Debut Alongside Sydney Sweeney In "National Anthem""National Anthem" will be Tony Tost's directorial debut.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Finally Drops His Highly-Anticipated Musical "Downfalls High"The film arrived over the weekend and people are loving the "first of its kind" pop-punk musical with cameos from Trippie Redd and more. By Madusa S.