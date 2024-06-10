Sydney Sweeney Bares Her Behind While Riding A Banana Boat In A Flowery Bikini

BYAlexander Cole1349 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards - Red Carpet
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2022 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Sydney Sweeney has become a massive star as of late.

Sydney Sweeney has become a massive star in Hollywood as of late. Overall, a lot of her success stems from her role in Euphoria. Moreover, she has been in some romantic comedies that have allowed her to embrace her sexuality. On top of all of this, she has become a bit of a sex symbol as of late. While this has led to some tired culture war discourse, there is no doubt that she is a massive star right now. The fans love her, and that probably won't change, anytime soon.

As we reported a few days ago, Sweeney got herself an incredible oceanfront home in South Florida. When you are a huge star such as her, these types of expenditures aren't shocking. Not to mention, she shares the house with Jonathan Davino, whom she is currently engaged to. According to TMZ, the starlet was on the water near her home recently, and she could be seen wearing a black flowery bikini, all while riding banana boats and jet skis.

Read More: Sydney Sweeney Trolls Red Sox After Historic 28-5 Loss: "Should've Put Me In"

Sydney Sweeney Continues To Make Waves

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2022 HBO Emmy's Party at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

While we are not authorized to post these images directly on HotNewHipHop, you can certainly check them out down at the Via link below. It seems like Sweeney is enjoying the summer, as are many right now. In fact, we are almost halfway through 2024, which doesn't even seem possible. Either way, we'll surely be seeing more of Sweeney throughout the year.

Let us know what you think about Sydney Sweeney, in the comments section down below. What is your favorite movie or TV role you have seen from the star? Do you believe she can continue to be a superstar in Hollywood for the long haul? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite entertainers and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Sydney Sweeney Says She Can't Afford A 6-Month Break Despite "Euphoria" Success

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - ArrivalsTVSydney Sweeney Cops New Massive And Luxurious Oceanfront House in South Florida4.7K
Rich Polk / Getty ImagesTVSydney Sweeney Reflects On Whether She Feels Typecast After "Euphoria"12.5K
Steven Tyler's Third Annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party To Benefit Janie's Fund Presented By Live Nation - Red CarpetTVSydney Sweeney Recalls Her Dad & Grandfather's Reaction To "Euphoria"3.1K
Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red SoxTVSydney Sweeney Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?1244