Drake Gets Clowned Into Oblivion Over Unflattering Photo With Top5

Drake Clowned Photo Top5 Hip Hop News
Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake might be a victim of a bad angle, but luckily, he has a long list of exciting new career milestones to worry about instead.

It's no secret that social media users take every opportunity they can to clown Drake, and a new social media post is no exception. Yesterday (April 10), Top5 took to Instagram to share a series of photos and clips. In one of them, he's seen posing next to Drizzy during a night on the town. "The President & The Boy @champagnepapi #XoK," he captioned the carousel.

While the two Toronto rappers seem to have had a good time, Top5's comments section is full of fans making fun of Drake's appearance. "U did him dirty as hell on the first slide😭," one of them writes. "Who the hell is that 😭," someone else wonders. Others joke that the Grammy-winning performer has been looking rough ever since his viral lyrical battle against Kendrick Lamar. Clearly, trolls aren't willing to let even one bad angle slide. Fortunately, it's likely that Drake is too busy celebrating major milestones to worry about an unflattering photo.

Read More: Drake Surpasses The Beatles While Reaching Unfathomable RIAA Milestone

Drake "NOKIA" Success

Earlier this week, for example, it was reported that he's officially spent more cumulative weeks on the Hot 200 than The Beatles. This is certainly no small feat, but it's not the only one he has to be proud of. According to Chart Data on X, he also recently became the first artist in history to surpass 500 million RIAA certified units across albums, singles, and features. His latest hit "NOKIA" continues to be a huge success too. It reached a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100 this week at No. 3.

He unleashed a music video to accompany the club-ready banger earlier this month, which has since earned mixed reactions from viewers. While some like Charlamagne Tha God think it left a lot to be desired, others were impressed. This includes Elliott Wilson, who had overwhelmingly positive things to say about it during a recent episode of The Bigger Picture.

Read More: Producer Of Drake's "NOKIA" Buys His Mom A Car Amid The Song's Success

