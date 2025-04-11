Drake Gets Clowned Into Oblivion Over Unflattering Photo With Top5

It's no secret that social media users take every opportunity they can to clown Drake, and a new social media post is no exception. Yesterday (April 10), Top5 took to Instagram to share a series of photos and clips. In one of them, he's seen posing next to Drizzy during a night on the town. "The President & The Boy @champagnepapi #XoK," he captioned the carousel.

While the two Toronto rappers seem to have had a good time, Top5's comments section is full of fans making fun of Drake's appearance. "U did him dirty as hell on the first slide😭," one of them writes. "Who the hell is that 😭," someone else wonders. Others joke that the Grammy-winning performer has been looking rough ever since his viral lyrical battle against Kendrick Lamar. Clearly, trolls aren't willing to let even one bad angle slide. Fortunately, it's likely that Drake is too busy celebrating major milestones to worry about an unflattering photo.

Drake "NOKIA" Success

Earlier this week, for example, it was reported that he's officially spent more cumulative weeks on the Hot 200 than The Beatles. This is certainly no small feat, but it's not the only one he has to be proud of. According to Chart Data on X, he also recently became the first artist in history to surpass 500 million RIAA certified units across albums, singles, and features. His latest hit "NOKIA" continues to be a huge success too. It reached a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100 this week at No. 3.