Producer Of Drake's "NOKIA" Buys His Mom A Car Amid The Song's Success

BY Zachary Horvath 1137 Views
Drake In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake performs onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey &amp; The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake's "NOKIA" has only continued to dominate on the charts and in terms of sales so Elkan, the producer, decided to spoil his mother.

"NOKIA" has been a pretty divisive track for Drake fans and haters alike. But what you can't take away from it is the amount of success it's been seeing. For instance, the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U hit has been shooting up the Hot 100 chart as of late. About three weeks ago, the goofy club banger was outside of the top 10. However, it crept up to the number seven spot and leaped over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." But its only continued to climb over the last week. It now sits at number three, only below Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With A Smile" and of course, Kendrick and SZA's "luther."

But that's just chart dominance. The sales for "NOKIA" have been massive, too. Drake is already up for platinum certification after hitting the necessary one million units mark sometime in March/early April. Of course, The Boy is going to benefit greatly from this, but so is the song's sole producer, Elkan. He's largely responsible for the song's meteoric rise thanks to the infectious beat that includes that iconic Nokia ringtone. However, his vocals have also been important, as they have helped make the chorus as memorable as it is.

Drake "NOKIA" Music Video

Elkan has worked with plenty of big names throughout his career such as Metro Boomin and Young Thug on "Metro Spider." Russ, Tory Lanez, Cordae, SoFaygo, skaiwater, and Nemzzz have also called upon the UK creative. But none of those songs have even come close to sniffing the number of accolades that "NOKIA" has. Because of its immense popularity, he was able to help out his family, particularly his mom, financially.

A video from his social media account has been making the rounds over the last few days of him celebrating buying a car with his mom. He was able to get in her into a brand-new Toyota and it's just a real sweet moment. The mother and son got to dancing in the vehicle while playing "NOKIA." Producers don't always get the credit they deserve, so its relief to see when they get to win like the artists who perform the songs do. Of course, without this collaboration we wouldn't have the popular music video which has been raking millions of views since it dropped at the end of March. It currently has over 7.7 million views.

[Via]

