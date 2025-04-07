Drake's "NOKIA" Hits A New Billboard Hot 100 Peak After Music Video's Success

Drake recently admitted he's looking for another hit following some supposed ghosting from Justin Bieber. But in the meantime, "NOKIA" has his back. Following the divisive but nonetheless successful IMAX music video for the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U solo cut, the bouncy bop continues to garner more and more play from every corner of the industry. In fact, in the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, dated April 12, the track reached a new peak of No. 3 after bubbling under and in the top ten for a while. If this momentum persists and more and more people bump this Drizzy song, it might just reach No. 1 very soon.

However, in order to do that, Drake would have to dethrone his rival. "luther" maintained its chart-topping dominance this week, as the Kendrick Lamar and SZA collab continues its post-Super Bowl explosion. The GNX cut will probably remain a competitor given the duo's upcoming "Grand National" stadium tour, but all things must come to an end eventually. Will "NOKIA" be the one to topple its reign or will another track claim the crown?

Kanye West & Drake Beef

Either way, it's clear how resonant Drake's material continues to be, as even the staunchest haters of "NOKIA" and its music video can't stop talking about it. A lot of different hip-hop media figures who criticized the OVO mogul during the K.Dot battle had different takes on the visuals. Elliott Wilson gave director Theo Skudra his due flowers and praised the 6ix God for his engaging presentation, whereas Charlamagne Tha God just thinks this is a poor imitation of Kendrick's visual language. Those parallels are certainly there, even if fans disagree on whether they were intentional mockeries or just thinly veiled examples of biting.