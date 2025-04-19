Elliott Wilson Prefers Drake's "NOKIA" Music Video Over Kendrick Lamar's "luther"

HipHopDX's "The Bigger Picture" debated around Elliott Wilson's Kendrick Lamar and Drake take, with DJ Hed saying they're hard to compare.

Elsewhere, though, Elliott Wilson has more hip-hop media rifts to handle. Joe Budden recently called him to confront him over the dissolution of the Rap Radar podcast with Brian "B.Dot" Miller following the cohosts' entry into free agency. This resulted in a relatively heated but also pretty playful phone call. This time around, though, this Bigger Picture debate was about opinions and not any tough situations between collaborators and media peers.

In response, Jeremy Hecht summed up both Elliott Wilson's insistence and DJ Hed's skepticism. He doubts the release of the "luther" MV after "NOKIA" went unnoticed by K.Dot's camp, but he acknowledged how fan demand for a visual, possible pre-recordings of GNX visuals awaiting the big hit, and the "Grand National" tour starting tonight (Saturday, April 19) were probably larger factors in the SZA collab's visuals’ release.

On the other hand, The Bigger Picture also debated whether or not Kendrick Lamar sought to challenge Drake commercially by dropping this "luther" music video after the "NOKIA" visual. This is because both tracks are finding a lot of success on the Billboard Hot 100, and fans theorize Kendrick wants to keep Drizzy beneath his eight-week chart-topping run.

However, Wilson admitted he just compared the two because of the battle discourse, whereas DJ Hed thinks it's not really fair to compare very different visual treatments and types of songs just because they are from two warring MCs.

Immediately, Hed revealed their main debate: "Why are you comparing them?" Elliott Wilson explained he likes both videos, but he gives "NOKIA" the slight edge over "luther" because the latter took him out of the experience with its pauses and Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn homages.

