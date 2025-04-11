Kendrick Lamar & SZA Answer Fans' Prayers And Release "luther" Music Video

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will embark on their "Grand National" tour very soon, and what better way to celebrate than a "luther" visual?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are still maintaining their dominance on the Billboard Hot 100 with their GNX collab "luther," and it looks like they have even more gas in the tank. They just released the music video for the track, a simple but nonetheless powerful visual that emphasizes intimate relationships and is just a very wholesome watch. This follows a lot of fan clamor for a visual treatment of the track, one that is also bolstered by showing love to the original Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn "If This World Were Mine" rendition the new jam sampled.

Of course, we're sure this will inspire the same kind of Kendrick Lamar battle discourse that began last year and will seemingly never slow down. For example, we can't wait to see how long it takes for the "NOKIA" music video to come up, whether from Drake haters or OVO Stans. The Compton lyricist and SZA clearly focused on something else here, but that's just the way things go when you engaged in the biggest hip-hop beef in mainstream media history. Either way, this is another win for the pgLang and TDE crew.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA "luther" Music Video

What's more is that this is the perfect way to preview Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" stadium tour, which kicks off in just under a week in North America. Following multiple shows through June in the continent, the duo – plus Mustard – will hit up Europe throughout July and early August. There are still resale tickets available and main retail spots left, although they are very expensive. Nevertheless, that doesn't change the overall anticipation for the extravaganza whether or not fans have their tickets. They just want to see what they bring to the table.

As a great continuation of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's artistic bond, we're glad "luther" still boasts long legs and will stay in rotation for the foreseeable future. It seems like the "Grand National" tour will truly close out a crucial era in both careers, and we're just grateful to have witnessed everything that led up to it. This music video might ring as simplistic for some, but to each their own. At least fans got another validation that sometimes, what they ask for is what they will eventually get, and that's always great to witness.

