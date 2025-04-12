DJ Akademiks Has A Simple But Strong Take On Kendrick Lamar SZA's "luther" Music Video

Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018. © Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DJ Akademiks' commentary on the "luther" music video was also accompanied by jabs at Kendrick Lamar and SZA's public images.

The music video for "luther" has many fans commenting on and praising the vision of Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and director Karena Evans. DJ Akademiks is the latest media personality to give their take. First off, Ak lamented how any Kendrick or Drake drop will make fans compare them to each other and look for hidden meanings, even if tracks like "luther" or "NOKIA" are not that deep to begin with. That's just a natural consequence of the media cycle of the battle and Stan culture, and even Akademiks is starting to give less credence to alleged stream-botting either being so prevalent or such a bad thing in the grand scheme.

Throughout Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" visual, DJ Akademiks also included some random commentary about both artists, whether it was about the former's taste in women or the latter's body. Also, he asked the "K.Bots" to explain any hidden messaging in the visual he might've missed. Although this was a joke and "luther" is a pretty simple song and video, we're sure fans got their tinfoil hats on regardless and found some cool details.

Kendrick Lamar SZA Tour

"I don't mind this video, it's alright," DJ Akademiks stated when "luther" began to close out. At the end of the day, though, he just doesn't want people to make a mountain out of a molehill, speaking directly to overzealous Kendrick fans who he thinks read too deeply into his work. In fact, Ak said these fans are the reason why he and others criticize Kendrick Lamar amid the Drake battle. Still, it's not like there aren't possible allusions in this music video. The aforementioned Karena Evans, for example, has worked with Drizzy in the past, as well as other TDE artists.

Elsewhere, DJ Akademiks is breaking down sales numbers and going about his controversial but nonetheless established place as a top media dog in hip-hop. Kendrick Lamar and SZA are prepping for their Mustard-assited "Grand National" stadium tour this spring and summer in North America and Europe. We'll see if more fans point to alleged details in the "luther" music video, whether they relate to the beef or not.

