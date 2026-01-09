Drake's Cryptic Message On Instagram Suggests "ICEMAN" Is Imminent

BY Alexander Cole
Drake has been teasing "ICEMAN" for a hot minute, and his recent actions on social media suggest he's ready to drop.

Drake is looking to drop his new album, ICEMAN, and there is currently a lot of anticipation for this album and what it might bring. Last night, rumors circulated about a surprise album. While some thought it was going to be J. Cole, others hoped for Drizzy. In the end, there were no surprises, much to the chagrin of fans everywhere.

Having said that, Drake was not going to let the fans go empty-handed. Instead, he took to his Instagram page with a photo dump. In the past, that has usually meant that the artist is fully in album mode.

Not to mention, the post was a bit cryptic. Between the captions, messages, and photos, it remains clear that Drizzy has some strong intentions with this new album.

Drake Teases ICEMAN

"It's time to move isn't it," Drake wrote on his Instagram. This message is perhaps the most obvious hint that ICEMAN is coming soon. A$AP Rocky drops on January 16th, and from there, the runway is clear for Drake to land.

The caption to his post was also pretty interesting, and it reads like some lyric to one of his upcoming songs.

"I was expecting people who look up to me to look me in the eyes too, I thought that's the least they could do....But I was wrong about them like I was wrong about you," he writes. It remains to be seen what Drake actually means here, although this is a very strong indication that an album is coming soon.

For now, the fans are just going to have to be patient when it comes to Drake. He has not revealed an exact release date, and it could be a while before he commits to one.

However, this renewed ICEMAN promotion could mean ICEMAN episode 4 is on the horizon. He has dropped it on a Friday night in the past, and it would not be shocking for him to do it again, especially with very few releases for fans to consume right now.

Either way, Drake has us on the edge of our seats, and we're sure that is exactly where he wants people to be.

