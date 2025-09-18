Drake Sends Odd Message About "Good Times" Amid "Iceman" Rollout

Ahead of the release of the new album "Iceman," Drake is busy overseas on tour. How many good times can he have before they're draining?

Drake has a lot to look forward to before the year closes out: his new album Iceman, the rest of his European and U.K. tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR (wrapping up next week), and probably a lot of good times. But how "good" is a good time day after day, night after night?

The 6ix God recently took to Instagram with a photo dump caught by Kurrco on Twitter, which features him looking dapper in a grey suit in a bar. "Okay you're right there's nothing wrong with having a good time...but every single f***ing night??!!" he captioned the post.

This sounds pretty far from Drake's usual social media mood, which often shows off his luxurious lifestyle and the many good times he enjoys. Maybe this is a sign that he wants to focus up and stay on his grind before Iceman presumably comes out later in 2025.

After all, the Toronto superstar's livestreams, snippets, singles, and promo material for the LP showed a lot of live progress, in-the-moment changes, and plenty of future meals still cooking.

Drake Iceman

Perhaps this is just another cheeky caption in jest among many others, but the OVO fanbase is in full theory and speculation mode right now. Drake's Iceman streams and thematic allusions have many fans waiting for a dense and still enjoyable experience, and we can't wait to find out what exactly is in store.

As for Drizzy's current travels in Germany to close out the $ome $pecial $hows 4 U tour, his next shows are some Munich spectacles followed by the trek's wrap-up via two Hamburg dates. Afterwards, he will probably hunker down and finish Iceman – or at least, that's what fans hope.

Elsewhere, Drake's previous projects are also generating hype. For All The Dogs, released in 2023, officially enjoyed its 100th week on the Billboard 200 albums chart, adding another point on his board for longevity.

Will Iceman have a similar shelf life? We'll hopefully be able to make early predictions on that very soon. One thing's for sure: the album will probably be full of good times, as much as they're exhausting sometimes.

