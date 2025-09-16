Drake Allegedly Tried To Fly Out Summer Walker After Hearing Someone Else Liked Her

DJ Akademiks mentioned Drake while speaking about how dating drama has caused issues for a number of rappers.

Drake allegedly tried to fly out Summer Walker after someone else told him that they liked her, according to DJ Akademiks. He shared the story during a recent livestream while explaining that rappers can be sensitive when it comes to women. Drake previously collaborated with Walker on a remix to her song, "Girls Need Love."

"The majority of issues that n****s run into are over women, always," Akademiks began. "Also, women know how to play their role. And, they know how to get to you. I can't tell you how many times I've seen rappers who-- essentially, the conversation becomes, 'You tried to get at my girl. That's disrespecting me.' I'm not gonna lie to you. A lot of Drake's issues, some of that is involved. I know somebody right now. I'll just mention it, hopefully Drake ain't listening. They said they told Drake about Summer Walker, and they said all of the sudden, Drake trying to fly Summer Walker out... but they're looking at him now like, 'Damn, you're that horny.'"

Akademiks' comments come after Mariah The Scientist told Young Thug that Kodak Black allegedly sent her a flirtatious direct message. She made the claim in a phone call from when Thug was behind bars in the YSL RICO case. It surfaced on social media, earlier this month.

Drake "Iceman" Album

In other news, Drake is currently working on his next studio album, Iceman. He's already shared three singles from the upcoming project. They include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. To release the singles, he's been hosting livestreams on YouTube.

Despite the promotion, Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date for Iceman. Last month, college football legend Johnny Manziel hinted that he's heard the album will arrive this fall. “Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land," he said during an interview caught by HipHopDX.

