Young Thug may have already sat down with Big Bank for an interview, but his leaked jail calls scandal continues with more and more clips. In a recent one by Livebitez on Instagram, Mariah The Scientist alleges to him that Kodak Black sent her a message saying he's "f***ed up" about her.

Basically, Mariah read the whole alleged message out to Thugger, which also included references to Yak's then-incarcerated status and Thug's own jail time over the YSL RICO case. She said she rejected his advances and the Atlanta rapper basically laughed the whole thing off, with the R&B singer also claiming that Kodak has been like that since they first met. In any case, it seems like Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist's relationship drama isn't over.

For those unaware, the former admitted to cheating on the latter in a series of leaked jail calls, and this is months after previous leaks drove a wedge into their relationship. While they haven't popped out recently to bury the hatchet or show the world a sign, we will soon find out if they support each other.

Young Thug Apology

All of this drama resulted in Young Thug's recent apology to Mariah The Scientist. "My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," he tweeted. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."