Kodak Black Allegedly Flirted With Mariah The Scientist During Young Thug's Jail Time

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.7K Views
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 15: Rapper, Kodak Black, performs during Day 2 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Mariah The Scientist told Young Thug that she rejected Kodak Black's advances, but still had sympathy for his legal situation at the time.

Young Thug may have already sat down with Big Bank for an interview, but his leaked jail calls scandal continues with more and more clips. In a recent one by Livebitez on Instagram, Mariah The Scientist alleges to him that Kodak Black sent her a message saying he's "f***ed up" about her.

Basically, Mariah read the whole alleged message out to Thugger, which also included references to Yak's then-incarcerated status and Thug's own jail time over the YSL RICO case. She said she rejected his advances and the Atlanta rapper basically laughed the whole thing off, with the R&B singer also claiming that Kodak has been like that since they first met. In any case, it seems like Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist's relationship drama isn't over.

For those unaware, the former admitted to cheating on the latter in a series of leaked jail calls, and this is months after previous leaks drove a wedge into their relationship. While they haven't popped out recently to bury the hatchet or show the world a sign, we will soon find out if they support each other.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist, Young Thug, & The 'Ride Or Die' Myth That Eclipses Her Music

Young Thug Apology

All of this drama resulted in Young Thug's recent apology to Mariah The Scientist. "My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," he tweeted. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

Meanwhile, Mariah The Scientist seemingly responded to Young Thug by quoting her lyrics off her new album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY on her Instagram Story. "Tell me, 'Love and hatred doesn't coexist' / Surely I'll reply 'That's what resentment is,'"she sang on "Rainy Days." "I was naive, not ignorant / So much for my innocence now / Love me, leave me, let me down / I put forth an open heart and I've been hurt / Looking back in retrospect, that ain't what I deserve / Want it back in blood, and blood I'm going to get / And still I pray for love instead of common sense."

Read More: A Comprehensive Guide To Young Thug's Leaked Jail Calls

