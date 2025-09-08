Social media appears to have discovered that the mystery woman in the latest leaked jail call that Young Thug was speaking with about having babies is supposedly the same woman who got into an alleged altercation with Thug’s girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, in March 2024.

While many social investigators claimed the unknown woman surprised by Thug’s call was Devin Haney’s baby mother, Lenna Sayed, social media account Gossip of the City claimed the woman is allegedly Cleopatra Dues. “I’m happy I made you feel like that,” Thug told the woman in the call. “When you planning on having kids… like what age?”

“Can you get out?” responds an allegedly Cleo. “When you come home, I’ll have a kid.”

Young Thug agreed with the woman’s answer, saying, “Bet.”

Dues’s Instagram account was deactivated after the alleged reveal surfaced. Fans would share screenshots of Cleo’s Instagram previously activated in the Gossip of the City’s X account comments.

Young Thug Cheats On Mariah The Scientist

Cleo and Mariah were reportedly involved in an altercation at Atlanta’s Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge in March 2024. Accroding to multiple reports, Mariah would be arrested on simple battery charges.

Cleopatra Dues told investigators that Mariah approached her without warning, ripped off her wig, and dragged her across a table and the floor. Dues reported bruising to her legs and feet. While claiming to be an ex-girlfriend of Thug, Dues claimed she had never met Mariah before the altercation.

Over the weekend, Young Thug's leaked jail calls would reveal his issues with other rap stars, such as Future, Drake, and Gunna. The leaks also revealed the rapper cheating on Mariah days before his arrest. This followed a leaked video jail call with Lenna Sayed during the rapper's RICO trial.