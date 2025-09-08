Young Thug’s Other Woman In Jail Call Allegedly Fought Mariah The Scientist In 2024

2025 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Mariah the Scientist performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
In 2024, Mariah The Scientist was arrested following an alleged brawl at an Atlanta Lounge. Young Thug admits cheating on Mariah in new leak.

Social media appears to have discovered that the mystery woman in the latest leaked jail call that Young Thug was speaking with about having babies is supposedly the same woman who got into an alleged altercation with Thug’s girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, in March 2024

While many social investigators claimed the unknown woman surprised by Thug’s call was Devin Haney’s baby mother, Lenna Sayed, social media account Gossip of the City claimed the woman is allegedly Cleopatra Dues.  “I’m happy I made you feel like that,” Thug told the woman in the call. “When you planning on having kids… like what age?”

“Can you get out?” responds an allegedly Cleo. “When you come home, I’ll have a kid.”

Young Thug agreed with the woman’s answer, saying, “Bet.”

Dues’s Instagram account was deactivated after the alleged reveal surfaced. Fans would share screenshots of Cleo’s Instagram previously activated in the Gossip of the City’s X account comments.

MORE: Young Thug & Adin Ross’s Anticipated Livestream Canceled After Mariah The Scientist Apology

Young Thug Cheats On Mariah The Scientist

Cleo and Mariah were reportedly involved in an altercation at Atlanta’s Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge in March 2024. Accroding to multiple reports, Mariah would be arrested on simple battery charges. 

Cleopatra Dues told investigators that Mariah approached her without warning, ripped off her wig, and dragged her across a table and the floor. Dues reported bruising to her legs and feet. While claiming to be an ex-girlfriend of Thug, Dues claimed she had never met Mariah before the altercation.

Over the weekend, Young Thug's leaked jail calls would reveal his issues with other rap stars, such as Future, Drake, and Gunna. The leaks also revealed the rapper cheating on Mariah days before his arrest. This followed a leaked video jail call with Lenna Sayed during the rapper's RICO trial.

Young Thug would release a public apology to Mariah The Scientist on Sunday (September 7). Followed by Thug apologizing to his family once again for putting them through the trauma in his RICO trial.

MORE: Mariah The Scientist Appears To Address Young Thug's Cheating Apology In Instagram Story

