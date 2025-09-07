Young Thug Talks To Alleged Side Chick About Having Kids In New Leaked Call

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Young Thug performs during Lil Baby's WHAM World Tour at Intuit Dome on July 01, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
A new alleged audio clip of a Young Thug jail call has leaked, where he reportedly speaks to his side chick about having kids.

Young Thug's relationship with Mariah The Scientist has been tested very intensely over the last couple of days. On Saturday, a leaked piece of audio from one of Thug's alleged jail calls became public, where he admitted to cheating on Mariah shortly before his 2022 arrest. Thug issued an apology to Mariah, asking fans to not direct any attacks in her direction, as she had nothing to do with Thug's own actions.

Following his apology, she made a response of her own, where she posted the lyrics to her track "Rainy Days." The post seemed to suggest that their relationship was not on the solid ground she once though. She appeared to criticize herself for her own naivety when it came to dealing with Thug. Now, things are only getting worse for Thug. On Sunday, a new clip of him allegedly speaking with his side chick has come to light. It is not clear if this is the same woman Thug cheated on Mariah with before his arrest.

In the new leaked audio posted by The Mad Rapper on X, Thug allegedly asks the woman (whose identity is unconfirmed) when she was having kids. "When you get out," the woman reportedly says in response. "Bet," said Thug. She reiterated her statement as well, saying that she'd have kids when he came home.

Young Thug Mariah The Scientist

These apparent cracks in Thug and Mariah's relationship come after a week of call clips leaking to the public. So far, fans have heard Thug allegedly bash Future, Drake, GloRilla, Kendrick Lamar, Gunna, and admit to infidelity.

He also recently appeared on the Perspektives With Bank podcast in the most wide-ranging interview he's done since his release from jail, having a conversation with host Big Bank that lasted almost exactly three hours. There, he addressed the calls, the trial, and his thoughts on Gunna.

The clips of Thug's calls have been leaking to the public at a rapid pace. It will be interesting to see if he continues to address them or if he leaves them alone and tries to drown it out with a great comeback album.

