Young Thug Says He Helped Squash Lil Baby & 21 Savage Beef In New Interview

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug sat down for a conversation with Big Bank, where he discussed several recent happenings and discussed some past issues as well.

Young Thug sat down for a 3-hour interview with Big Bank on the Perspektives With Bank podcast, where he addressed the events of the last few weeks among several other topics. When the topic of beef came up, Thug was quick to say that he's only ever been in one feud, and claimed responsibility for helping end several other disputes.

"I made n****s get together, I stopped a lot of beef," Thug began. "I only had one beef my whole life, and it wasn't even my fault, I got Wham [Lil Baby] and Savage on the phone to stop whatever could've happened with them, I got n****s on the phone, 'Aye man, we're brothers, f**k that." He also said that both Lil Baby and 21 Savage would say the same thing if they were ever on the show.

Elsewhere in the interview, Young Thug claimed that he told Baby not to sign with Quality Control Music. He said that the two of them had a heart-to-heart in a strip club, where he mentioned not trusting CEO Pierre "P" Thomas. Thug also mentioned that he originally told P to sign Baby, but retracted that support when he found out about the treatment Migos received while on the label.

Young Thug Interview

Of course, this conversation with Big Bank comes after a whirlwind last few days. Over a dozen clips from Thug's jail calls have come to light, featuring clips of Thug talking about any and everybody.

He had scathing words for Future and Drake, in addition to GloRilla and Kendrick Lamar. At this point, it feels as if one or two clips will leak daily for an indefinite period of time. It will be interesting to see how the artists named respond to Thug's words, or if they even will at all.

