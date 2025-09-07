Young Thug Addressed Leaked Jail Calls With Big Bank, Claims Had Same Conversations With Rappers Mentioned To Their Face

Young Thug’s leaked jail calls have mentioned a wide range of rappers, including Travis Scott, Drake, Lil Baby, and Future.

When asked by Big Bank about the wave of leaked jail phone calls, Young Thug used Perspektives With Bank to set the record straight, offering a rare glimpse into his mental state during the darkest stretch of his incarceration. His words revealed a man reckoning with how private conversations, born from isolation and frustration, have been weaponized in the public eye.

“I ain’t never been a na to talk about nobody else in my life on the phone with nobody else,” Thug said firmly. “I’ve never been that type of dude.”

For him, the tapes don’t reflect his true character but rather a coping mechanism during his 23-hour lockdown at Fulton County Jail. Phone calls with his girlfriend, he explained, became his only outlet, often turning into rambling vents rather than carefully measured statements.

Thug stressed that the comments weren’t betrayals, but conversations that mirrored what he had already shared with friends directly. “I done had these same conversations with Wayne. I done had these same conversations with Savage,” he said, underscoring that the leaked words lacked the sting of secrecy.

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

What weighs heaviest, though, is the way the leaks reopen old wounds. “This shit make me remember those dark ass days and moments I had,” Thug reflected. “This shit make my girl cry. She ain’t even tripping about what we saying on the phone.”

He also raised questions about the motives behind the leaks. “Who do you think putting that shit up?” he asked pointedly. “It might be some of the n***as that’s mad that I’m pushing grown man business.”

For Thug, the internet’s appetite for scandal misses the deeper truth: these weren’t calculated statements, but the raw confessions of a man under siege. “This shit just like a fun moment in the memes on the internet,” he said. “But not knowing, this shit traumatizing.”

In that moment, Thug reframed the controversy—not as rap drama, but as the haunting echo of confinement, and the painful reminder that words spoken in survival mode can take on a life of their own once they leave the cellblock.

