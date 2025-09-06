Young Thug’s Uy Scuti rollout reaches his biggest platform yet as it was announced he will be the next guest on the popular Adin Ross’s livestream this Sunday; however, asks that Atlanta media personality Big Bank drop their interview ahead of time. Over the weekend, Thug took to Instagram, urging Bank to release their previously recorded interview earlier than scheduled.

“Drop this shit Bank, fuck Monday,” he wrote, making it clear he wanted fans to hear the conversation before the start of the workweek.

The request arrives days before Thug’s highly anticipated livestream with popular online personality Adin Ross. Ross's livestreams draws millions of viewers.

Thug’s push for Big Bank to release their sit-down ahead of Monday, September 8, highlights his desire to control the order of events and ensure his perspective circulates before stepping into Ross’s unpredictable streaming environment.

Big Bank, best known as co-host of the Big Facts podcast, has become one of Atlanta’s most influential media figures. His candid interviews often spark viral moments, especially when he sits down with local rap stars whose careers carry global reach.

For Thug, whose legal challenges and career trajectory remain under intense scrutiny, this particular interview is more than routine promotion. It is a chance to frame his story on home turf before reaching Ross’s massive streaming audience.

Young Thug & Adin Ross

The blunt tone of his message reflects a larger shift in how artists navigate publicity. Rather than relying on traditional rollout schedules or label-driven campaigns, Thug is embracing immediacy, seeking to connect with fans while anticipation is highest. His directive to Big Bank—delivered with characteristic urgency—illustrates his unwillingness to let convention dictate momentum.

Atlanta’s hip-hop community has long relied on voices like Big Bank’s to amplify stories beyond city limits. By pressing for the interview’s early release, Thug is betting that dominating weekend conversation will give him an edge heading into his livestream.