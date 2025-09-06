Drake Recalls Visiting Young Thug In Prison In New Audio From Ian Connor

Ian Connor also shared alleged texts from Drake about the Young Thug visit, and now we have the voice message that he allegedly sent Connor.

Drake and Young Thug fans are debating their friendship's status right now due to an alleged jail call leak in which the latter criticized the former. However, most fans agree that this isn't really a full-on beef or diss, and that they will probably still stand by each other and work things out in the near future.

One reason as to why fans arrived at that conclusion is not just their decade-long history as peers and collaborators, but also the huge support Drizzy showed Thugger during the YSL RICO trial and after it. Ian Connor recently gave fans an idea of this on Twitter, sharing screenshots of alleged messages from Drake recalling a jail visit to Young Thug. Also, he offered the audio of the voice message the 6ix God sent Connor.

"I walked in, and he was like, 'Man, what the f**k you got going on, twin?'" the Toronto superstar said of his "Sacrifices" collaborator. "He was like, 'I've never seen this part of the jail before in my life, n***a.' He said, 'They came and got me out my cell. They said [you] here to visit [me]. I said, man, [those] n***as trying to break me, man. [Those] n***as trying to drive me crazy, man. It [was] 9:30 at night. Ain't no way [they] let me have no goddamn visit right now.' He was like, 'Yo, man, you motherf***ing too big, n***a. I never got an in-person visit in the jail since I been in this motherf***er. They said [you] here to come get me out my cell. [Now] they got me sitting in a damn conference room, n***a, this s**t crazy.'"

Young Thug Drake Call

"It was emotional," Drake remarked concerning Young Thug, specifically this prison visit. "They wasn't letting nobody but this light skin crooner in there twin."

Meanwhile, Young Thug's comments about Drake referred to the latter's feud with Metro Boomin and the passing of the producer's mother. "He probably just sent some stupid condolences…" he allegedly said. "Instead of giving him some wisdom or something real... Then, you come back two three weeks later like, 'Yo, let me get this song...' instead of figuring it out... You using the fact that you’re Drake as a weapon now."

