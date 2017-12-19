prison visit
- MusicJustin Bieber Sang "Lonely" During His Trip To California State PrisonDuring his visit to the California State Prison last month, Justin Bieber performed a short set of songs, including "Lonely."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKevin Gates Under Investigation For C-Murder Prison Visit: ReportKevin Gates is under investigation for flashing a wad of cash in a photo while visiting his uncle Lee Lucas and C-Murder.By Aron A.
- MusicKevin Gates Visits C-Murder In Prison: See New PhotosKevin Gates heads to see C-Murder and his other friends behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's Girlfriend Proves She's Ride Or Die After Visiting Him In PrisonTekashi69's girl Jade is still bumping his music in the car.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Believes Cops Targeted Offset; Says He Doesn't Own Any Guns: ReportCardi B is riding for her husband Offset. By Kevin Goddard
- Sports76ers Co-Owner Is Visiting Meek Mill In Jail Frequently & Plotting Legal StrategiesPhiladelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited Meek Mill in jail last week and shares an update on how he's doing.By Rose Lilah