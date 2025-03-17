Mase Surprisingly Reveals He'd Be Open To Visiting Diddy In Prison Despite Tensions

Cam'ron and Mase are two engaging hosts on their sports talk show, It Is What It Is, and they certainly don't limit their conversations to athletics. At one point during their most recent episode, they discussed the latter's attendance at Voletta Wallace's funeral, the mother of the late and legendary Biggie Smalls. At one point, Killa Cam asked his cohost about the rumors that he sat next to one of Sean Combs' children amid his legal scandal, which he felt probably caused tensions due to the Jacksonville native's criticisms of Diddy and their falling out over Bad Boy Records. While he denied these rumors, this led him to a shocking admission.

"I mean, if my name was on the list, I'd go visit Puff, you know?" Mase remarked concerning Diddy. "Yeah, I would visit him, make sure he was good." Then, Cam'ron asked why he didn't do so when he was out, alluding to their Bad Boy tensions. The It Is What It Is crew had a good laugh about it before the Harlem World MC continued: "These are the times when you need people to check up and make sure you're good, you know? And not that I condone anything that they're alleging him to have done. It's just, until they prove it, you kind of want to make sure that you don't be like one of those people that somebody did good for you.

Mase New Album

"He didn't do all bad, he did some good," Mase continued. "Definitely did some good. [...] Yeah, I ain't talking about the tape stuff and all of that. giving me an opportunity. As a personal class, I don't know [if he's innocent]. JD [most likely Jermaine Dupri] put more money in my pocket, *laughs* but Puff definitely gave me an opportunity. [Me getting money from Dupri due to the Diddy connection] definitely got something to do with it."