Mase Reacts To Diddy’s Arrest With Unconventional Accessory

BYCaroline Fisher1121 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Backstage
attends the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mase has made his stance clear.

Ever since Cassie sued him last year, Diddy has been making countless headlines for the long list of shocking allegations made against him by former partners, collaborators, and more. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy Records founder was formally indicted, marking a dramatic and long-awaited turn in his legal saga. He's been charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution," according to TMZ.

Of course, this latest development has evoked big reactions from countless social media users and peers. Some have been incredibly outspoken with their thoughts on the case. Others have been more subtle in their approach to weighing in. Recently, for example, Mase rocked an orange tie to symbolize Diddy's arrest on It Is What It Is.

Read More: Diddy's Lawyer Names Cassie As An Alleged Witness In Federal Case

Mase Rocks Orange Tie On It Is What It Is

In a clip from the show, Mase cheers to celebrate the highly anticipated arrest. He hesitates to state directly that his tie is a symbol of Diddy's arrest, however. "It's just your tie is supposed to say something," he explained. "It's saying something? [...] It might be code orange, there's a lot going on these days." It's no secret that Mase has his fair share of issues with Diddy, so it's safe to say he's glad to see the mogul behind bars.

Currently, he's being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which previously housed the likes of R. Kelly, Fetty Wap, Michael Cohen, and even Ghislaine Maxwell. Diddy is seeking release on bail and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. “He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does," his lawyer Marc Agnifilo told reporters outside of the courtroom earlier today per CNN. "We believe in him wholeheartedly." What do you think of Mase rocking an orange tie on It Is What It Is to represent Diddy's recent arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy's Arrest Causes Explosion Of R Kelly Jokes On Social Media

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...