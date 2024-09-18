Mase Reacts To Diddy’s Arrest With Unconventional Accessory

Mase has made his stance clear.

Ever since Cassie sued him last year, Diddy has been making countless headlines for the long list of shocking allegations made against him by former partners, collaborators, and more. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy Records founder was formally indicted, marking a dramatic and long-awaited turn in his legal saga. He's been charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution," according to TMZ.

Of course, this latest development has evoked big reactions from countless social media users and peers. Some have been incredibly outspoken with their thoughts on the case. Others have been more subtle in their approach to weighing in. Recently, for example, Mase rocked an orange tie to symbolize Diddy's arrest on It Is What It Is.

Mase Rocks Orange Tie On It Is What It Is

In a clip from the show, Mase cheers to celebrate the highly anticipated arrest. He hesitates to state directly that his tie is a symbol of Diddy's arrest, however. "It's just your tie is supposed to say something," he explained. "It's saying something? [...] It might be code orange, there's a lot going on these days." It's no secret that Mase has his fair share of issues with Diddy, so it's safe to say he's glad to see the mogul behind bars.