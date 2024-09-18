Diddy's Lawyer Names Cassie As An Alleged Witness In Federal Case

The singer could potentially take the stand.

Diddy's federal case is taking shape. The hip hop mogul was formally charged with sex trafficking and racketeering on Tuesday, and was subsequently denied bail. He will be held until his trial gets underway. In the meantime, his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, will speak on his behalf. Agnifilo voiced his frustration with the court's decision to deny Diddy bail. He also alleged that Cassie, Diddy's former girlfriend, will serve as a witness in the upcoming trial, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Cassie will allegedly be among the women who will testify against Diddy, according to Agnifilo. There is a possibility that the singer will take the stand during the case, but nothing has been confirmed. It's telling that Diddy's lawyer confirmed Cassie's involvement in the case. At the same time, he attempted to tear down her character. Marc Agnifilo alleged that Cassie was actually the one who incited violence leading up to the incident in which Diddy assaulted her in a hotel hallway. The lawyer alleged that the singer hit Diddy in the head with a cell phone. He also claimed that Cassie's infidelity lead to the confrontation in the first place.

Cassie Has Allegedly Been Cooperating With The Feds

Cassie's involvement in the Diddy case has been alluded to for several months. TMZ reported that the singer was in contact with federal officers prior to the mogul's arrest. She also reportedly worked with investigators as far back as April. A source close to Cassie told People Magazine that she feared for her life in the lead up to Diddy's arrest. "It was terrifying in a very real way," the source explained. "There have been so many people protecting Diddy for so long. It’s not an exaggeration to say her life was in danger through all this."