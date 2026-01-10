Celina Powell Makes More Wild Allegations About Offset & Stefon Diggs

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celina Powell Wild Allegations Offset Stefon Diggs Hip Hop News
Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Recording artist Offset attends the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Celina Powell alleged Offset's broke and has a restraining order from Cardi B, and she alleged Stefon Diggs was angry at his child's birth.

Offset and Stefon Diggs are dealing with a lot these days, so they might not have time or energy to respond to Celina Powell's allegations about them. For those unaware, she's been going at the former a lot recently, starting with a video of him allegedly sleeping next to her and continuing with threat allegations over a $15K debt he allegedly owes her.

Powell's most recent claims appear on her 2 Girls From Mars podcast with Milian Milliee, and The Neighborhood Talk caught them on Instagram. They all stem from her alleged conversations with the former Migo.

Specifically, the social media personality alleged that Cardi B has a restraining order against her ex partner, and that he's not allowed to talk to their children. He's allegedly been speaking to their daughter Kulture through his other daughter from another mother.

Also, Celina Powell alleged that Offset told her that he had "only" $13 million in his bank account. She also alleged that Quality Control's P told 'Set to pay him $10 million to get out of his record label contract, and that the Georgia MC owes $2 million in taxes to the IRS and planned to file for bankruptcy.

As caught by TNT on IG, Powell also alleged that Stefon Diggs was angry at the hospital when Cardi B gave birth to their son. He was allegedly only there for a few hours. Diggs allegedly did not like how the child's name on the birth certificate had to be Cardi's or her ex partner's due to them not finalizing their divorce yet. Celina alleged that the NFL player "abandoned" the Bronx femcee for three days, and that "they're not even good."

Read More: Celina Powell's Most Infamous (Alleged) Sneaky Links

Celina Powell's Offset & Stefon Diggs Claims

Previously, Celina Powell brought up Offset and Stefon Diggs and alleged that the former once threatened the latter during a FaceTime call with her. Neither have publicly responded to these allegations at press time.

We will see if the buck stops here with Powell or if she has more allegations to fire off online. It's been a big scandal so far, but we'll see if it grows any more legs moving forward.

Read More: Kick Streamer Konvy Speaks Out After Livestream Shooting In The Bronx

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Offset Alleged Threat Stefon Diggs Leaked Celina Powell Hip Hop News Gossip Offset Allegedly Threatens To Shoot Stefon Diggs In Leaked Audio From Celina Powell
Celina Powell Claims Offset Threatening Her Debt Hip Hop News Gossip Celina Powell Claims Offset Is Threatening Her Over $15K Debt
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Instagram Official Hip Hop News Sports Cardi B's Famous Friends Cheer Her On After Making Stefon Diggs Romance Instagram-Official
Cardi B Photos Newborn Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Drops Adorable First Photos Of Her Newborn With Stefon Diggs
Comments 0