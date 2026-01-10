Celina Powell Makes More Wild Allegations About Offset & Stefon Diggs

Offset and Stefon Diggs are dealing with a lot these days, so they might not have time or energy to respond to Celina Powell's allegations about them. For those unaware, she's been going at the former a lot recently, starting with a video of him allegedly sleeping next to her and continuing with threat allegations over a $15K debt he allegedly owes her.

Powell's most recent claims appear on her 2 Girls From Mars podcast with Milian Milliee, and The Neighborhood Talk caught them on Instagram. They all stem from her alleged conversations with the former Migo.

Specifically, the social media personality alleged that Cardi B has a restraining order against her ex partner, and that he's not allowed to talk to their children. He's allegedly been speaking to their daughter Kulture through his other daughter from another mother.

Also, Celina Powell alleged that Offset told her that he had "only" $13 million in his bank account. She also alleged that Quality Control's P told 'Set to pay him $10 million to get out of his record label contract, and that the Georgia MC owes $2 million in taxes to the IRS and planned to file for bankruptcy.

As caught by TNT on IG, Powell also alleged that Stefon Diggs was angry at the hospital when Cardi B gave birth to their son. He was allegedly only there for a few hours. Diggs allegedly did not like how the child's name on the birth certificate had to be Cardi's or her ex partner's due to them not finalizing their divorce yet. Celina alleged that the NFL player "abandoned" the Bronx femcee for three days, and that "they're not even good."

Celina Powell's Offset & Stefon Diggs Claims

Previously, Celina Powell brought up Offset and Stefon Diggs and alleged that the former once threatened the latter during a FaceTime call with her. Neither have publicly responded to these allegations at press time.

We will see if the buck stops here with Powell or if she has more allegations to fire off online. It's been a big scandal so far, but we'll see if it grows any more legs moving forward.