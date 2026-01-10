Celina Powell Claims Offset Is Threatening Her Over $15K Debt

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celina Powell Claims Offset Threatening Her Debt Hip Hop News
Offset performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park on Dec. 10, 2023. © Joseph Rondone/TheRepublic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Offset's alleged $15K debt to Celina Powell is allegedly the reason why she posted the video of him allegedly sleeping next to her.

Offset has been laying low as of late after deactivating his social media accounts, which means he hasn't been able to publicly respond to a lot of alleged drama about him. Most of this is coming from Celina Powell these days, who claimed he's threatening her over a $15K debt he allegedly owes her.

As caught by SAY CHEESE! on Twitter, Powell allegedly took to various social media accounts to accuse the Georgia MC of threats. One of her claims is that Offset allegedly threatened to shoot Stefon Diggs, sharing a video of him allegedly making those threats.

Celina allegedly posted the following tweet that she since allegedly deleted: "LITERALLY THREATS AFTER THREATS TOLD ME I HAVE TO PAY HIM TO KEEP MY ACCOUNTS," she allegedly accused. "AFTER HE ALREADY RAN OFF WITH THE 15K+ i LET HIM [BORROW] TO GAMBLE... MIND U HE WAS SO HAPPY GETTING JORDY JUMPED ON NYE RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME NOW HE SAYING IM NEXT... ON HIS MAMA. LOCK THIS MAN UP PLEASEE! #OFFSET."

Powell also shared an alleged video of a FaceTime call between them in which the former Migo says, "You think s**t sweet? The s**t ain't sweet," allegedly in reference to their situation. In addition, she took to her IG Story with more accusations.

Read More: Kick Streamer Konvy Survives Shooting While Live Streaming

Celina Powell's Offset Allegations

"if ANYTHING happens to me OFFSET did it," Celina Powell wrote, allegedly following this up with an allegedly since-deleted Instagram Story. "tired of this grown man threatening me almost everyday and got me living in fear cuz he owes me 15K+. i tried to get my money back for weeks and all i've gotten is threats... @offset."

Powell spoke further on her allegations on her 2 Girls From Mars podcast with Milian Milliee. "That's the only reason I posted him in bed, on which he told me I could post if he couldn't pay me back the following day..." she wrote in the YouTube video's caption.

Celina Powell's allegations about Offset go way back. She falsely claimed years ago that he was the father of her child, and also accused him of offering her $50K to get an abortion years later.

Read More: Young Buck Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison, But There's A Catch

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Offset Alleged Threat Stefon Diggs Leaked Celina Powell Hip Hop News Gossip Offset Allegedly Threatens To Shoot Stefon Diggs In Leaked Audio From Celina Powell
Offset Parties Miami Celina Powell Alleged Video Hip Hop News Gossip Offset Parties In Miami Amid Celina Powell's Alleged Video Sleeping Together
Celina Powell Video Allegedly Sleeping Next Offset Hip Hop News Gossip Celina Powell Shares Video Of Offset Allegedly Sleeping Next To Her
Celina Powell Allegedly Vowed Never Rappers Before Offset Hip Hop News Gossip Celina Powell Allegedly Vowed To Never Be With Rappers Again Before Offset Video
Comments 0