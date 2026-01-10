Celina Powell Claims Offset Is Threatening Her Over $15K Debt

Offset has been laying low as of late after deactivating his social media accounts, which means he hasn't been able to publicly respond to a lot of alleged drama about him. Most of this is coming from Celina Powell these days, who claimed he's threatening her over a $15K debt he allegedly owes her.

As caught by SAY CHEESE! on Twitter, Powell allegedly took to various social media accounts to accuse the Georgia MC of threats. One of her claims is that Offset allegedly threatened to shoot Stefon Diggs, sharing a video of him allegedly making those threats.

Celina allegedly posted the following tweet that she since allegedly deleted: "LITERALLY THREATS AFTER THREATS TOLD ME I HAVE TO PAY HIM TO KEEP MY ACCOUNTS," she allegedly accused. "AFTER HE ALREADY RAN OFF WITH THE 15K+ i LET HIM [BORROW] TO GAMBLE... MIND U HE WAS SO HAPPY GETTING JORDY JUMPED ON NYE RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME NOW HE SAYING IM NEXT... ON HIS MAMA. LOCK THIS MAN UP PLEASEE! #OFFSET."

Powell also shared an alleged video of a FaceTime call between them in which the former Migo says, "You think s**t sweet? The s**t ain't sweet," allegedly in reference to their situation. In addition, she took to her IG Story with more accusations.

Celina Powell's Offset Allegations

"if ANYTHING happens to me OFFSET did it," Celina Powell wrote, allegedly following this up with an allegedly since-deleted Instagram Story. "tired of this grown man threatening me almost everyday and got me living in fear cuz he owes me 15K+. i tried to get my money back for weeks and all i've gotten is threats... @offset."

Powell spoke further on her allegations on her 2 Girls From Mars podcast with Milian Milliee. "That's the only reason I posted him in bed, on which he told me I could post if he couldn't pay me back the following day..." she wrote in the YouTube video's caption.