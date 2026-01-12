Celina Powell Jokes That DJ Akademiks "Likes Them Young"

Celina Powell called out DJ Akademiks while discussing rumors about Summyah and Trippie Redd with the live streamer. When Ak defended the idea of 30-year-old rappers dating 20-year-old girls, Powell labeled it "weird" and joked that he "likes them young."

"Of course you're saying that it's not weird," Powell remarked. "I forgot you like them young too." From there, Akademiks argued that 20-year-old girls only realize how strange it is to date someone that much younger once they grow up themselves.

Rumors about Summyah and Trippie Redd dating began to surface when fans spotted the two vacationing in Turks and Caicos. Summyah's ex, NoCap, added further fuel to the fire by calling out Trippie in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “@trippieredd don’t act funny cause you with dat h** n**** still better be on that album," he wrote, as caught by The Shade Room.

Celina Powell's Offset Allegations

In other news, Celina Powell has been getting tons of media attention in recent weeks for making wild allegations about Offset. Earlier this month, she shared a video of herself in bed with a man who fans believe was the Migos rapper. “Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol offset you sleepy boy,” she captioned the post.

Later, she accused Offset of threatening her and claimed that she lent him $15,000. “If ANYTHING happens to me OFFSET did it,” Powell wrote on her Instagram Story. “Tired of this grown man threatening me almost every day and got me living in fear cuz he owes me 15K+.”

Drama originally surfaced between Powell and Offset back in 2017, when he was still with Cardi B. At the time, Offset accused her of trying to extort him for $50,000 in exchange for an abortion.