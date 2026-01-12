BenDaDonnn Defends Summyah From DJ Akademiks' Fierce Escort Allegations

BenDaDonnn believes DJ Akademiks is jumping to conclusions about fellow content creator Summyah. Also known as SummyahMarie, her and the hip-hop reporter got into it after the latter labeled her an escort after being seen with Trippie Redd. It's an allegation she vehemently denied during their fiery one-on-one conversation, but Ak didn't take her word for it.

But BenDaDonnn thinks Summyah is telling the truth and that her hangout with Trippie in Turks & Caicos didn't get romantic. In a clip during a recent stream caught by X user keeno, the Tennessee native explains that just because girls like Summyah are hanging out with celebrities in different countries, it doesn't necessarily mean they are engaging in sexual activities.

Taking Summyah and Trippie out of the equation, Ben says, "B*tches will really use n****s to get an experience and be like 'I'm not doin' sh*t.' Either the n**** gonna keep it P and be like 'Alright, well, you cool, I just won't invite you no more. Or the n**** gets into it with the b*tch and they be like 'Find your own way home.'"

In the clip he's referring to with Summyah and AK, she says that Trippie was really chill and asked her to bring whoever she wanted to stream with and that it "was nothing like that."

What Is Going On With Summyah & Trippie Redd?

BenDaDonnn claims that more times than not, the girls that Akademiks is describing usually aren't doing the most with the guy. "Say like any celebrity flies out 20 b*tches. All them not finna f*ck. Some will go for the vibe and the experience."

While Akademiks will assuredly have something to say to Ben in the coming hours or days, we are sure Summyah will appreciate Ben sticking up for her.

But as we said, this whole escort debate started after confirmed ex-boyfriend, Alabama MC NoCap, reacted to the aforementioned clip of Summyah and the Ohio artist together.

He came across as a little bit peeved while half-joking with Redd that he better be on his next album. Trippie didn't escalate things, replying with "#NDA," the rumored title of his LP in development.