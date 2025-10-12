Who Is Summyah? NoCap's Girlfriend Who Turned Down Floyd Mayweather

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 763 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NoCap Girlfriend Summyah Rejecting Floyd Mayweather Gossip News
Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits courtside as the Phoenix Mercury play the Las Vegas Aces during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NoCap seemed to take issue with how Summyah responded to Floyd Mayweather's advances, which prompted a response from the streamer.

More drama in the streaming world popped off this week after streamer Summyah, who's reportedly dating NoCap, randomly ran into none other than Floyd Mayweather Jr. during a recent outing. In a clip caught by Raphouse TV on Twitter, you can see one of his alleged colleagues walk up to her and ask for her number.

Then, the reportedly 19-year-old streamer says that she has a boyfriend, and they eventually part ways. "I hope that doesn't get clipped, 'cause that's going to look crazy," she says towards the end. Sadly, the Internet moved faster. Also, some people claimed that Summyah ended up giving the number anyway, but there's nothing that truly confirms this outright beyond fan interpretations of car reflections and assumptions about the conversation.

Nevertheless, the "Fine S**t" rapper responded. NoCap took to his Instagram Story after the clip went viral and wrote "Stay loyal to the game not me." Afterwards, Summyah issued a video response as caught by No Jumper, calling the rapper's reply "high school s**t" and responding to all the drama.

"I'ma do exactly that," she remarked. "N***as want to be funny. Whenever I stream less, it's because I'm with this n***a... It's because I want to. I'm just delusional about my man." From there, Summyah complained that NoCap isn't around as much, said she'll take his advice, and basically dismissed all the criticism her way.

Read More: Mobb Deep Is Infinite: Havoc On Prodigy’s Legacy, The Alchemist’s Evolution & What Hip-Hop Would Be Like Without “Shook Ones”

Summyah & NoCap

We'll see if the Before I Disappear Again artist responds to this once more. Elsewhere, Floyd Mayweather might get back in the ring. He recently teased a possible pro comeback amid his upcoming exhibition match with Mike Tyson. While nothing is for sure, fans still expressed excitement.

"It’s on the table… Been talks… It’s possible," the Terence Crawford comp remarked. "But we just don’t know. But as of right now, um, everything is going great. I feel good. Working hard, each and every day. And I can’t wait for 2026."

As for his words on this Summyah drama, he hasn't said anything publicly about the drama at press time. We'll see if this develops further or if it's just another trend.

Read More: Floyd Mayweather & Ex-Girlfriend Shantel “Miss Jackson” Jackson Spotted Together After Her “Never Spinnin’ The Block” Comment

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 77.4K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 6.0K
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Music Havoc Reveals One Of His Favorite Prodigy Verses Of All Time 4.7K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.8K
Comments 1