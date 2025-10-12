Who Is Summyah? NoCap's Girlfriend Who Turned Down Floyd Mayweather

More drama in the streaming world popped off this week after streamer Summyah, who's reportedly dating NoCap, randomly ran into none other than Floyd Mayweather Jr. during a recent outing. In a clip caught by Raphouse TV on Twitter, you can see one of his alleged colleagues walk up to her and ask for her number.

Then, the reportedly 19-year-old streamer says that she has a boyfriend, and they eventually part ways. "I hope that doesn't get clipped, 'cause that's going to look crazy," she says towards the end. Sadly, the Internet moved faster. Also, some people claimed that Summyah ended up giving the number anyway, but there's nothing that truly confirms this outright beyond fan interpretations of car reflections and assumptions about the conversation.

Nevertheless, the "Fine S**t" rapper responded. NoCap took to his Instagram Story after the clip went viral and wrote "Stay loyal to the game not me." Afterwards, Summyah issued a video response as caught by No Jumper, calling the rapper's reply "high school s**t" and responding to all the drama.

"I'ma do exactly that," she remarked. "N***as want to be funny. Whenever I stream less, it's because I'm with this n***a... It's because I want to. I'm just delusional about my man." From there, Summyah complained that NoCap isn't around as much, said she'll take his advice, and basically dismissed all the criticism her way.

Summyah & NoCap

We'll see if the Before I Disappear Again artist responds to this once more. Elsewhere, Floyd Mayweather might get back in the ring. He recently teased a possible pro comeback amid his upcoming exhibition match with Mike Tyson. While nothing is for sure, fans still expressed excitement.

"It’s on the table… Been talks… It’s possible," the Terence Crawford comp remarked. "But we just don’t know. But as of right now, um, everything is going great. I feel good. Working hard, each and every day. And I can’t wait for 2026."