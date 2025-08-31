Floyd Mayweather & Ex-Girlfriend Shantel “Miss Jackson” Jackson Spotted Together After Her “Never Spinnin’ The Block” Comment

Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Of Roadside Attractions &amp; Lionsgate's "Fool's Paradise," A Charlie Day Film - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Shantel Jackson attends the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Roadside Attractions &amp; Lionsgate's "Fool's Paradise," a Charlie Day film at TCL Multiplex on May 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Floyd Mayweather and Shantel “Miss Jackson” Jackson dated in the 2010s after meeting in 2006. They broke up in 2013.

Shantel “Miss Jackson” Jackson may have to take back previous remarks on social media after a recent sighting with ex-fiancé Floyd Mayweather

The boxer and model have reignited speculation after a viral TikTok showed the pair together on a yacht. The brief clip, which quickly spread across social media, left many wondering if the once-high-profile couple could be on the verge of reconciliation. Fans filled the comments with theories, debating whether the sighting marked a casual reunion or something more serious.

Mayweather, known for his perfect boxing record and extravagant persona, shared one of his most publicized relationships with Jackson during the height of his career. Their romance, however, ended in a highly public split marked by drama and legal battles. Afterward, Jackson entered a long-term relationship with rapper Nelly, while Mayweather continued to dominate headlines inside and outside the ring.

The sudden appearance of Mayweather and Jackson side by side has revived curiosity about their current dynamic. Neither has confirmed whether the reunion signals friendship or renewed romance. Still, the image of the two together was enough to spark widespread discussion.

Floyd Mayweather & Shantel “Miss Jackson” Jackson
@yachts_life Anyone recognize it? We all absolutely LOVE the #YachtLife 😜😎 THE GOAT @Floyd Mayweather 🥊#MillionaireMindset #livingthedream #miami #goat ♬ original sound - MrkeepFit

Adding another layer to the conversation, Jackson recently made waves with a pointed statement on Instagram. “Never spinnin’ the block,” she wrote, using a phrase rooted in street vernacular that refers to returning to an ex after a breakup. The remark was widely interpreted as a declaration that she has no intention of revisiting past relationships, regardless of how significant they once were.

Her comment drew immediate attention given her history with Nelly, with whom she split in 2021. Though Jackson did not mention him by name, many followers connected her words to that breakup, viewing it as her way of closing the chapter for good. For supporters, the statement signaled independence, self-worth, and a commitment to growth.

Yet the yacht video with Mayweather complicates the narrative. It leaves unanswered questions about whether Jackson’s philosophy extends to her relationship with the former champion.

For now, speculation remains, but one fact is clear: Floyd Mayweather and Shantel Jackson continue to capture attention, whether through their past history or their present choices.

