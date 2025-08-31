Shantel “Miss Jackson” Jackson may have to take back previous remarks on social media after a recent sighting with ex-fiancé Floyd Mayweather.

The boxer and model have reignited speculation after a viral TikTok showed the pair together on a yacht. The brief clip, which quickly spread across social media, left many wondering if the once-high-profile couple could be on the verge of reconciliation. Fans filled the comments with theories, debating whether the sighting marked a casual reunion or something more serious.

Mayweather, known for his perfect boxing record and extravagant persona, shared one of his most publicized relationships with Jackson during the height of his career. Their romance, however, ended in a highly public split marked by drama and legal battles. Afterward, Jackson entered a long-term relationship with rapper Nelly, while Mayweather continued to dominate headlines inside and outside the ring.

The sudden appearance of Mayweather and Jackson side by side has revived curiosity about their current dynamic. Neither has confirmed whether the reunion signals friendship or renewed romance. Still, the image of the two together was enough to spark widespread discussion.

Floyd Mayweather & Shantel “Miss Jackson” Jackson

Adding another layer to the conversation, Jackson recently made waves with a pointed statement on Instagram. “Never spinnin’ the block,” she wrote, using a phrase rooted in street vernacular that refers to returning to an ex after a breakup. The remark was widely interpreted as a declaration that she has no intention of revisiting past relationships, regardless of how significant they once were.

Her comment drew immediate attention given her history with Nelly, with whom she split in 2021. Though Jackson did not mention him by name, many followers connected her words to that breakup, viewing it as her way of closing the chapter for good. For supporters, the statement signaled independence, self-worth, and a commitment to growth.

Yet the yacht video with Mayweather complicates the narrative. It leaves unanswered questions about whether Jackson’s philosophy extends to her relationship with the former champion.