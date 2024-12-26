Floyd Mayweather Buys NBA YoungBoy's Son A New York City Building For Christmas

NBA: Emirates NBA Cup-Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks
Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Floyd Mayweather looks on during the first half between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Grandfathers are the kings of Christmas season, it seems.

Christmas gifts come in many shapes and forms, but few are as large and costly as a building in New York City's Diamond District. Yet that's exactly what Floyd Mayweather gifted his three-year-old grandson Kentrell (KJ) Gaulden Jr., who is the son of NBA YoungBoy and the boxing star's daughter Yaya. It reportedly cost him $20 million according to AllHipHop, and was part of a $402 million spree of over 60 properties in the Big Apple to yield affordable housing. "I used to shop in the diamond exchange as a young adult," Money reportedly stated to TMZ Sports. "I never thought I would end up owning this important property at the entrance of 47th Street."

Moreover, KJ's building is a corner unit on 6th Avenue and 47th Street. While some fans in the comments section under the Instagram post below questioned why Floyd Mayweather didn't just gift his grandson some toys, most of them recognized the value of generational wealth here... And also posited that the little one's Christmas toys probably came in droves, too. Despite Floyd's contentious relationship with NBA YoungBoy, family is everything.

Floyd Mayweather Gifts NBA YoungBoy's Son A Building

Speaking of Floyd Mayweather's son-in-law, NBA YoungBoy spent Christmas in jail, as he finally received his sentence for federal gun charges, drug fraud charges, and other legal matters that the court rolled into one 23-month stay. Things could've been a lot worse for the Baton Rouge rapper considering the breadth of his struggles, but we haven't heard much when it comes to a reaction or statement about the matter. Also, this comes after he already received his sentence, as this is a reduction of that original ruling. Fortunately, it seems like the family will build their wealth regardless of any obstacles.

Meanwhile, we can't help but wonder what NBA YoungBoy would say of his son's new building in New York City. He would probably extend his thanks to Floyd Mayweather, who had his own slightly turbulent 2024 in comparison. But that's just a speculative interpretation that isn't really any of our business. In any case, this was a big Christmas for the whole family in unexpected and curious ways.

