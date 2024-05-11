Yaya Mayweather Supports NBA YoungBoy At Bond Hearing: Watch

Earlier this week, NBA YoungBoy appeared in court for the first time since his arrest, where he was granted a $100K bond. The rapper was booked on various charges in April related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. Following a search of his Utah property, which he's dubbed Grave Digger Mountain, authorities took him into custody.

He's seen learning of his bond in a video making its rounds online. The clip also shows his ex Yaya Mayweather in attendance, supporting him amid his ongoing legal battle. Yaya and YB share one young child together, whom they welcomed in 2021. They've gone through their fair share of ups and downs both in and out of their relationship, but nowadays, it looks as though they're making a solid effort to co-parent their little one peacefully.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy All Smiles In Court As He's Granted Bond

Yaya Mayweather Spotted At NBA YoungBoy's Court Appearance

The bond hearing took place only weeks after Yaya confused social media users with a TikTok, in which she seemingly confessed to wanting him back. YB is currently married to the mother of two of his other children, Jazlyn Mychelle. "My homegirls trying to help me get my bd back because they helped me lose him," the caption of Yaya's TikTok read. While some commenters are now criticizing her for supporting her ex, others argue that she's in the right for wanting the best for him, considering that he's the father of her child.

"What a trifling mess," one critic writes. "At end of the day, that’s her child’s father and her child needs his daddy. No reason not to go and hear what’s going on," a supporter says. What do you think of NBA YoungBoy being granted a $100K bond after his April arrest? What about Yaya Mayweather attending his bond hearing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy To Remain In Federal Custody While He Awaits Pretrial Release Hearing

[Via]