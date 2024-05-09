NBA YoungBoy All Smiles In Court As He's Granted Bond

Last month, NBA YoungBoy was arrested at his Utah home on multiple charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. The rapper is accused of posing as a doctor and calling in prescriptions to obtain drugs. Prior to his arrest, he was on house arrest awaiting trial on unrelated federal weapons charges.

Today, the rapper appeared in court for the first time since his April arrest, where his bond was set at $100K. In new photos circulating online, he appears to be in good spirits, smiling as he faced the judge. He waived his preliminary hearing, allowing the case to move forward, and his arraignment has been scheduled for July 1. If he's freed in Utah, his home state of Louisiana wants him transported there to await his aforementioned trial.

NBA YoungBoy's Bond Set At $100K

YB was initially facing 63 charges including "patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon." Now, his list of charges has been reduced to 48. The charges include identity fraud, forgery and obtaining or attempting to obtain prescription drugs illegally," per WBRZ.

As for how YB was allegedly caught, a probable cause affidavit from Cache County suggests that a suspicious pharmacist tipped off authorities. They claim to have received a call from someone who identified themselves as a doctor named Gwendolyn Cox. Gwendolyn, however, "sounded as though she was a much younger male from the Southern states." The Cache County Sheriff's Office, along with the FBI, Secret Service, and a SWAT team, then conducted a search warrant on YB's Utah home. He was later taken into custody. What do you think of NBA YoungBoy appearing in good spirits during his recent court appearance? What about his bond being set at $100K? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

