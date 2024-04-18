NBA YoungBoy’s Bad Doctor Impression Allegedly Got Him Caught In Prescription Fraud Scheme

NBA YoungBoy has been hit with a total of 63 charges.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
244 Views
Day N Night

Earlier this week, NBA YoungBoy was arrested at his Utah home on multiple charges. Initially, it was reported that he was booked for "patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon." Today, new details of the case were made public, revealing that it's far more complex than expected.

YB was hit with a total of 63 charges. Most of them are related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. He's looking at 20 counts of identity fraud, 20 counts of obtaining a prescription under false pretenses, 20 counts of forgery, and more. Allegedly, he and his crew would call in prescriptions using real doctors' names, which is ultimately what got them caught. A probable cause affidavit from Cache County details how a caller claiming to be "Gwendolyn Cox” tipped off police.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy's New Mugshot Surfaces Online Following His Latest Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Hit With 63 Charges

'Gwendolyn' sounded as though she was a much younger male from the Southern states. Gwendolyn made a statement 'well I axed her to and she said that she’ll have you call me.' This statement was a response to a request that was made to have 'Gwendolyn' contact Dispatch and have them transfer her call back through. … (I have) lived in the Southern United States, the terminology in replacing the word 'ask' with 'axe' or other variations, is consistent with a Southern dialect in states such as Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and other southern states,” the affidavit reads.

One pharmacist targeted in the scheme, Erik Stewart, says something just didn't seem right when he received a call from a number that didn't match the registered doctor’s office. “Usually, you don’t get a doctor calling in a cough syrup themselves. That’ll be like a nurse or something – but then, just their medical terminology was off the quantities,” he told KUTV. “The way they pronounced the things – everything was suspicious.” What do you think of NBA YoungBoy being accused of taking part in an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: NBA Youngboy Arrested In Utah As He Awaits Federal Gun Charge: What We Know So Far

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
YoungBoy Arrest Charges Prescription Drug Fraud Ring Hip Hop NewsMusicNBA YoungBoy Hit With 63 Charges Amid Prescription Drug Fraud Allegations616
nba youngboy arrestMusicNBA Youngboy Arrested In Utah As He Awaits Federal Gun Charge: What We Know So Far450
JMBLYA Dallas 2019MusicNBA YoungBoy's New Mugshot Surfaces Online Following His Latest Arrest6.2K
Lil Baby &amp; FriendsMusicNBA YoungBoy Arrested In Utah On Numerous Charges48.6K