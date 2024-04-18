NBA YoungBoy’s Bad Doctor Impression Allegedly Got Him Caught In Prescription Fraud Scheme

Earlier this week, NBA YoungBoy was arrested at his Utah home on multiple charges. Initially, it was reported that he was booked for "patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon." Today, new details of the case were made public, revealing that it's far more complex than expected.

YB was hit with a total of 63 charges. Most of them are related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. He's looking at 20 counts of identity fraud, 20 counts of obtaining a prescription under false pretenses, 20 counts of forgery, and more. Allegedly, he and his crew would call in prescriptions using real doctors' names, which is ultimately what got them caught. A probable cause affidavit from Cache County details how a caller claiming to be "Gwendolyn Cox” tipped off police.

NBA YoungBoy Hit With 63 Charges

“'Gwendolyn' sounded as though she was a much younger male from the Southern states. Gwendolyn made a statement 'well I axed her to and she said that she’ll have you call me.' This statement was a response to a request that was made to have 'Gwendolyn' contact Dispatch and have them transfer her call back through. … (I have) lived in the Southern United States, the terminology in replacing the word 'ask' with 'axe' or other variations, is consistent with a Southern dialect in states such as Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and other southern states,” the affidavit reads.

One pharmacist targeted in the scheme, Erik Stewart, says something just didn't seem right when he received a call from a number that didn't match the registered doctor’s office. “Usually, you don’t get a doctor calling in a cough syrup themselves. That’ll be like a nurse or something – but then, just their medical terminology was off the quantities,” he told KUTV. “The way they pronounced the things – everything was suspicious.” What do you think of NBA YoungBoy being accused of taking part in an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

