NBA YoungBoy Arrested In Utah On Numerous Charges

For the last two years, NBA YoungBoy has been under house arrest in Utah. Overall, this stems from a charge in Louisiana that he is currently awaiting trial for. During this time, he has continued to make music and record music videos on his property. However, it seems as though the legal issues for YoungBoy have taken a significant turn for the worse. According to DJ Akademiks, the rapper was arrested on Tuesday, and he has been hit with numerous charges.

The charges in question are "patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon." Previously, authorities had accused YoungBoy of doing drugs in his home, and they were looking to use this as a reason to revoke his house arrest. With this latest arrest, it seems like he will have to be behind bars for a while. As Akademiks notes in his reports, he is currently without bond at this time.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Slams The Music Industry As "Demonic"

NBA YoungBoy Facing Charges

"NBA Youngboy was arrested and booked yesterday," Akademiks wrote. "He currently has no bond and these new charges threatens his federally approved house arrest which prosecutors were already trying to revoke after they claimed he was doing drugs and they asked him to stop and he told them no." There are very few details around what sparked these charges, and what exactly YoungBoy stands accused of doing. Overall, this is certainly a huge blow to his other cases, and even his ability to create music and live freely on his ranch. There are still details developing at this time, and we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you think that YoungBoy will be able to get out of this? What do you think of the way he has been treated by authorities? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: NBA Youngboy Shares New Album "Decided 2"