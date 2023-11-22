NBA YoungBoy Slams The Music Industry As "Demonic"

NBA YoungBoy says the music industry is "demonic" and forces within it are using him as an entertainment product. He discussed his place in the industry during an interview with Complex at his home in Utah, where he's been under house arrest since 2021.

“It’s a demonic industry that I chose to be a part of,” he said in the clip. “So it’s like, I accept it. I run with it. But don’t be a dummy at the same time. You gotta understand, they’re using me as entertainment. And this sh*t becomes self-destruction too, ’cause I ain’t an entertainer. Some sh*t can’t be spoke on. Why? Man, ’cause this sh*t is to be continued.”

NBA YoungBoy Performs At Lil WeezyAna

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

YoungBoy has faced numerous legal issues over the years including several cases of federal firearm charges. In 2021, he was released on $1.5 million bail and ordered to live under house arrest while awaiting trial. Amid that ongoing process, YoungBoy has been heavily focused on getting music out to his fans. Just earlier this month, he dropped his fourth new project of 2023, Decided 2. Across the 18-song tracklist, YoungBoy collaborated with just one artist, Rod Wave. It's the second time they've worked together as of late, after previously pairing up on "Home Ain't Home" off The Last Slimeto in 2022. Earlier this year, YoungBoy dropped I Rest My Case in January, Don’t Try This At Home in April, and Richest Opp in May. Check out YoungBoy's full interview with Complex below.

NBA YoungBoy Discusses The Music Industry

Elsewhere in his conversation with the outlet, YoungBoy and Joe La Puma discuss the rapper's creative process, listen to one of his unreleased songs, and reflect on his collaboration with Supreme. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy on HotNewHipHop.

