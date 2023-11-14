NBA YoungBoy Samples Kanye West’s “POWER” In New Song Preview: Watch

It shouldn't come as a surprise to NBA YoungBoy fans that days after dropping off another album, he's already got unreleased snippets surfacing online. So far in 2023, the Louisana native has been on a roll. He kicked things off with a featureless, 19-track effort, I Rest My Case, before working with Mariah The Scientist, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and The Kid LAROI on Don't Try This At Home. Since then, YB has further expanded his discography with Richest Opp, and more recently, Decided 2. The latter hit DSPs this past New Music Friday (November 10), with just one guest appearance from Rod Wave on "Better Than Ever."

So far, "Deep Down," "My Body," and "Free Sex" are all emerging as fan favourites, though were curious to see how the LP will age. As HipHopDX reports, an affiliate of the 24-year-old gave his Instagram followers a preview of what else YoungBoy has been cooking up lately, including a tribute to Kanye West. Using a sample of the embattled star's "POWER" track from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, the Southern superstar gives the original lyricist his flowers. "RIP to the Donda, now I’m the biggest scholar / I got my own playlist, I say Kanye's better," he rhymes.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy’s “Decided 2” Album Preceded By Cryptic IG Message: “I Ain’t Got No F**king Friends Thug”

NBA YoungBoy Appears to Have More Heat Cooking Up

As is the case with most of the Baton Rogue-born star's songs, not everyone is immediately feeling what they're hearing. "He was going to off, then he started talking on the beat again," one IG user wrote in Akademiks' comments, criticizing NBA's flow. "We listening to the same thing? This hard!" another person replied to the discourse.

Having the support of NBA YoungBoy behind him has to feel pretty good for Kanye West as he inches toward dropping another album of his own. Unfortunately, it hasn't been all love for the father of four, as his wife Bianca Censori's Australian friends reportedly held an intervention to help her acknowledge his "controlling" behaviour during her trip home this month. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you want YB to drop his full track sampling "POWER" in the comments.

Read More: Bianca Censori’s Friends Stage Intervention Over Kanye West Concerns During Solo Australia Trip: Report

[Via]