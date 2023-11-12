Ty Dolla Sign Says Kanye West Collab Album Is “Coming Real Soon”

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's collaborative LP for time now. They were left disappointed last week when various promotional Instagram posts for the project were erased, prompting rumors that it might be scrapped altogether. Their previously announced listening parties were also cancelled in October, only compounding speculation.

Luckily for those awaiting the drop, Ty Dolla Sign has now provided an update on the album, seemingly confirming that the project will be released after all. According to him, listeners won't have to wait much longer either. He revealed that he's been in the studio with Ye in Saudi Arabia as of late, working on his portion of the joint LP. "I just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia," he explained. "I've been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye. And that's coming real soon."

Read More: Kanye West Album With Ty Dolla Sign Remains In Limbo After Promotional IG Post Vanishes

Ty Dolla Sign Gives Update On New LP With Kanye West

While the duo has yet to announce an official release date for the project, it appears as though fans are closer than ever to hearing it. It's not the only new music they can expect to hear from Ye in the near future, however. At the end of last month, J Prince shared that he also ventured to the Middle East, and got a preview of the Chicago native's upcoming solo album. According to him, it's sounding great. "Nice listening to some of the new album with the homies in Saudi Arabia," he said. "It's hot. One of the most beautiful places I've ever been. Full of Respect, Structure, and Peace."

That project doesn't have an official release date either, but it's safe to say that fans can't wait. What do you think of Ty Dolla Sign's update on his joint album with Kanye West? Are you looking forward to the new LP? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Album Event Postponed

[Via]