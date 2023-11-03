Kanye West Album With Ty Dolla Sign Remains In Limbo After Promotional IG Post Vanishes

There's a new update in the Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign album rollout saga, and unfortunately for fans of the pair, it doesn't seem positive. After generating hype surrounding their joint project with plans of a live performance in Italy and a star-studded listening party, both events have been suddenly cancelled or postponed. There's been some speculation that the pair is simply pushing their surprise release back to allow other artists to shine at this time. Of course, it's worth noting that we've seen Ye scrap his work in the past without a second thought, so we can't rule that possibility out either.

On Friday (November 3), eyebrows began to raise as Ty Dolla's promotional post for his joint LP with the father of four is no longer on his Instagram. "So this truly turned out to be like 'Yandhi,'" one disappointed Twitter user wrote after hearing the news. "This was the only outcome," another person wrote, predicting that the album was sure to fail from the start.

Hip-Hop Heads Confused by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Album Rollout

Until we have confirmation of beef from either Ye or Ty Dolla directly, it's hard to say what's happening behind the scenes. The Yeezy founder's past few rollouts have been notably chaotic. As a result, fans don't seem to be fighting off too much shock regarding all the hitches. We haven't heard a new verse from Ye since he appeared with Lil Durk on Cardi B's 2022 single, "Hot S**t," which dropped months after he dissed Pete Davidson with The Game on "Eazy."

Seeing as J Prince dubbed Kanye West's unreleased album as "hot" after hearing it during their link-up in Saudi Arabia, we at least know the 46-year-old has some sort of project ready to go. What remains unclear, however, is exactly when (or even if) it will ever make it onto DSPs. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

