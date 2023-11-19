Ty Dolla Sign Seemingly Teases “Vultures” Video With Kanye West, Lil Durk And Bump J

Ty Dolla Sign recently hopped on social media to tease something new he appears to have on the way. He shared a simple Tweet consisting of a few video camera emojis. This has led fans to believe that there's a music video on the way for his new collab, "Vultures." Kanye West dropped the song earlier this week, which aside from Ty Dolla Sign, also features Lil Durk and Bump J.

The premiere took place ahead of his joint album with Kanye West, which listeners have yet to hear an official release date for. Reportedly, Ye's been spending most of his time in Saudia Arabia as of late perfecting the LP, along with his upcoming solo album. Fans expected to get their hands on the collaborative LP earlier this month at previously announced stadium listening events, however, the events were called off. This led to some speculation that the album wouldn't drop at all, however, Ty appeared to shut down those rumors last week.

Ty Dolla Sign Shares Cryptic Tweet

"I just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia," he told his crowd. "I've been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye. And that's coming real soon." Fans were eager to hear "Vultures" upon its release, as it's the first music they've gotten from Ye in quite a while. As expected, the song features some controversial lyrics, some of which reference the backlash he's received for his antisemitic comments. "How am I antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch," he wonders in one line. Either way, fans are more curious than ever to hear what else Ty Dolla Sign and Kanye West have been cooking up.

What do you think Ty Dolla Sign meant by his Tweet? Do you think he was hinting that a "Vultures" visual is coming soon? How are you liking the track so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

