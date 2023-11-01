Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Album Event Postponed

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have postponed their multi-stadium album listening event. Originally set for November 3rd, the highly-anticipated event will now go down at a later date. Ty Dolla Sign first teased the plans back on October 23 with an ominous Instagram post containing a yen “Y” symbol, a dollar sign, and the words “multi stadium listening event November 3rd.”. The listening party is likely to resemble the iconic Donda listening events Ye hosted in 2021.

Neither Ty Dolla Sign nor Kanye West has announced their upcoming album officially, but Billboard first reported that it's in the works early last month. At the time, the outlet claimed the two were in the process of shopping the effort to distributors.

Kanye West At the MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

While the two haven't confirmed details for the event, Billboard estimates that costs would easily run over $5 million. Further complicating matters, Ye is currently without a major agent after CAA dropped him last year amid a series of antisemitic statements and other controversial behavior. In October of last year, Ari Emanuel, CEO of WME-parent company Endeavor, called on those in the industry to boycott working with West. “If West would like to be educated about the history and consequences of anti-Semitism and the conspiracy theories he’s parroting,” Emmanuel wrote in a statement at the time, “If he wants to reach out to religious leaders — including rabbis, Muslim leaders, Christian leaders — I’d be happy to help.”

Billboard says they've spoken with numerous former associates of West who have said they'd be willing to work with the disgraced rapper again if he shows remorse for his actions. “He’s an incredible artist,” one "well-known" agent told the outlet, “but unless you know for a fact that he’s lucid and in a good place mentally, it’s not worth the toxicity to take him on.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s listening event on HotNewHipHop.

