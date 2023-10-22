Kanye West Italy Concert “Very Unlikely” To Happen: Report

Kanye West's October 27 concert in the Northern Italy city of Reggio Emilia is "very unlikely" to go ahead, according to sources who spoke with Billboard Italy. Witnesses spotted the stage at RCF Arena being dismantled while Kanye was also reportedly returned to the United States. The concert was originally scheduled for October 20 but was abruptly pushed back a week without explanation.

While the concert was never officially announced, it had been heavily promoted by Vivo Concerti. However, the event was heavily protested by both local feminist and anti-fascist groups. Of course, West's Italian trip has been plagued by controversy. Furthermore, West was reportedly unable to acquire the building permits necessary to complete construction in time of his mid-October timeframe. Most people had expect the concert to be the launch of West's rumored collab album with Ty Dolla $ign.

Kanye West Pulls Out Of Presidential Race

In other news, Ye 2024 is officially dead. The rapper's attorney told Rolling Stone that West "is not a candidate in 2024" last week. While he never officially announced his campaign, West had hired a campaign staff that included far-right personalities such as Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos. However, reports from the campaign, that set itself into motion late last year, painted a picture of chaos and infighting. There were also some dubious legal issues as well. Yiannopoulos reportedly bought the domain for the campaign's official website while serving as an intern for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman from Georgia. Furthermore, it he allegedly used a credit card registered as an expense account with Greene's fundraising efforts.

However, the definitive statement from West's attorneys kills any chance that there will be another pop culture event like Ye 2020. It's unclear how many votes West actually received as he never officially appeared on any ballots. However, his campaign was certainly a notable part of the election cycle. That means that 2024 will continue on its trajectory of being a rematch of 2020 between Biden and Trump for the Presidency.

