Kanye West’s New Album Distribution Might Become Rick Ross’ Responsibility

The last time Kanye West attempted to roll out an album, the process was nothing short of tumultuous. Of course, at this point, the rapper's fanbase has become accustomed to regular delays and cancellations from their favourite artist, who's been hinting at something cooking up over the past few months. He and Ty Dolla Sign have reportedly been planning for a massive performance in Italy, though that was postponed earlier this week. Amid that news, reports of West having a difficult time finding a distributor for his next LP have been spreading rapidly.

Even with all the trouble he's landed himself in over his comments on the Jewish community, the 46-year-old still has friends willing to stick their neck out for him. Among them is Rick Ross, who publicly expressed an interest in signing West to his Maybach Music Group label. "Imagine if Ye came and allowed MMG to distribute his new project," the "Purple Lamborghini" hitmaker reflected.

Rozay Seeks to Help Kanye West Release His Music

"Imagine that. What’s your favorite Rick Ross, Ye collab? Imagine that. Imagine the artistic drive. And I got some amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand. Amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand! Let’s speak," Ross said in a video on his Instagram Story earlier this week. As the Southern superstar also pointed out, he and West have put out some incredible collaborations over the years, including "Devil in a New Dress" and "Monster" from the fashion designer's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy LP.

Considering all the controversy Kanye West has found himself wrapped up in throughout his career, we're not exactly surprised that he's having so much difficulty finding a willing distributor for his next project – no matter how highly anticipated it is. Reflect on some of the father of four's most memorable (but not entirely flattering) moments in the spotlight at the link below. What's your favourite collaboration between Ye and Rozay? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

